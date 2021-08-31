Most people try to take a break on the weekends.
After a long week of training and logging miles, however, the Northfield boys and girls cross country teams decided to tack on a few more last weekend at the Northfield Middle School track as a fundraiser for the program.
Even after needing to take a nine-hour break Saturday night/Sunday morning due to storms moving through the area, the Raiders still racked up a combined 600 miles across the 24-hour period.
“We totaled it up right before our last minute left and everybody that was there in that last minute all hopped on the track to do another lap so we could get to 600,” Northfield assistant coach Janet Smith said.
Smith had helped organize a similar 24-hour relay at a previous coaching stop, and thought the idea was successful enough to bring to Northfield to replace some of the more traditional fundraising efforts.
Similar to a walk-a-thon, family and friends could sponsor Northfield runners at either a flat rate or by mile completed on the track to help raise money to fund the team’s bonding trip to Decorah, Iowa, provide a marginal stipend to volunteer assistant coaches, pay for team t-shirts and other assorted equipment for the team.
“It’s not something we need to do every year, but it’s fun because you’re not selling something,” Smith said. “You’re doing it with team bonding and training all wrapped into one.”
Every member of the team ran together for the first hour Saturday, after which two “relay teams” were scheduled to handle the remainder of the 24-hour run in half-hour shifts. When a runner’s half hour was up, they handed off the baton to the next name on the list.
“The team set up volleyball nets and played basketball and ladder golf and just had a good time,” Smith said.
“It’s such a tight-knit group,” she continued. “It’s one of the only sports that’s co-ed, so it’s nice that they can grow as a team. Kids of all ages get to know each other and have a lot of fun together.”