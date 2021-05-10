Junior Nate Stevens added another medalist honor to his expanding 2021 accolades at Thursday's Skip Boyum Invite at Northfield Golf Club, although he received plenty of friendly competition from senior Haakon Rustad.
Stevens shot a 69 to narrowly edge the 70 shot by Rustad, and the two Raiders finished first and second individually at the 11-team invite. As a team, Northfield claimed second place with a team score of 303, just behind first-place Mankato West's score of 300 in the latest close battle between the two teams vying for a Big 9 Conference title at the end of the season.
Other scores for the Raiders included an 81 from sophomore Ike Vessey, dueling 83s from junior Grant Boardman and sophomore Jeb Sawyer, and an 86 from junior McGuire Fink.
Northfied play again Tuesday afternoon in a quadrangular at Owatonna Country Club that also includes Albert Lea and Rochester Mayo, and then hosts Owatonna on Thursday at Willngers Golf Club in a dual match played with Ryder Cup rules.