Home ice advantage and 31 miles came down to one point at Sunday's seeding meeting for the Section 1AA girls hockey playoffs.
After splitting the regular-season series and the Big 9 Conference championship, there was plenty of debate surrounding where to slot Northfield and Owatonna.
The body of work for the Raiders was viewed marginally stronger than the Huskies, as Northfield finished with 19 seeding points to slot just underneath the 20 points for the Huskies. Lakeville South earned the top seed, ahead of No. 2 Farmington, No. 3 Dodge County, No. 6 Rochester John Marshall, No. 7 Rochester Mayo and No. 8 Rochester John Marshall.
All quarterfinals will be played at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the highest seed, the semifinals at 7 p.m. Saturday at the highest seed and the finals slated for 5 p.m. on Feb. 13 at the Steele County Four Seasons Centre.
Lakeville South entered the seeding process as the unquestioned top team with the most wins, including victories against Farmington, Dodge County, Northfield and Owatonna, although it did split its regular-season series against Farmington.
Farmington secured the No. 2 seed thanks in part to its play in the moments that mattered most, with seven of its 15 wins by only one goal and only the fifth-best goal differential in the section.
Based off overall resume, Dodge County might not be the third best team in the section, but it possesses something more important than an overall body of work: a 2-0 record against Northfield and Owatonna.
The Raiders and Huskies, meanwhile, will meet again after Thursday's 2-1 overtime win for Owatonna, and will carry the most productive offenses in the section into the rematch, although the majority of that offensive production came against the lower tier of the Big 9 Conference, including the three teams from Rochester.
SECTION 1AA AT A GLANCE
No. 1 Lakeville South (19-5-1)
QRF rank: No. 7
Section record: 4-1
Last 10 games: 8-2
Goal differential: +54
Key players: Taylor Otremba (26 goals, 24 assists), Ryann Wright (15 goals, 28 assists, Becca Macklin (17-5-1, 1.83 goals against average, .934 save percentage).
No. 2 Farmington (15-10)
QRF rank: No 20
Section record: 3-1
Last 10 games: 5-5
Goal differential: +10
Key players: Claire Enright (13 goals, 10 assists), Jayden Seifert (six goals, 13 assists), Ryleigh Furlong (13-10, 2.47 GAA, .893 save percentage).
No. 3 Dodge County (13-11-1)
QRF rank: No. 42
Section record: 2-1
Last 10 games: 4-6
Goal differential: +13
Key players: Malia Schubert (19 goals, 11 assists), Kennedy Kraus (11 goals, 15 assists), Sky Hughes (13-9-1, 2.31 GAA, .919 save percentage).
No. 4 Northfield (15-9)
QRF rank: No. 37
Section record: 5-4
Last 10 games: 6-4
Goal differential: +60
Key players: Jessica Boland (23 goals, 22 assists), Ava Stanchina (22 goals, 11 assists), Maggie Malecha (15-9, 1.41 GAA, .944 save percentage).
No. 5 Owatonna (17-6-1)
QRF rank: No. 33
Section record: 7-4
Last 10 games: 9-1
Goal differential: +97
Key players: Ezra Oien (30 goals, 16 assists), Chloe Schmidt (13 goals, 23 assists), Asia Buryska (13-6, 1.70 GAA, .916 save percentage).
No. 6 Rochester John Marshall (7-18)
QRF rank: No. 59
Section record: 4-3
Last 10 games: 3-7
Goal differential: -72
Key players: Greta Freed (28 goals, 16 assists), Ashley Koehler (20 goals, 10 assists), Anysia Heimer (7-15, 5.55 GAA, .847 save percentage).
No. 7 Rochester Mayo (4-17-1)
QRF rank: No. 60
Section record: 2-6
Last 10 games: 1-9
Goal differential: -73
Key players: Devynn Priest (18 goals, 7 assists), Luella Bianco (6 goals, 9 assists), Chloe Ruprecht (3-11-1, 5.34 GAA, .820 save percentage).
No. 8 Rochester Century (2-20)
QRF rank: No. 61
Section record: 0-7
Last 10 games: 1-9
Goal differential: -105
Key players: Kailey Birkestrand (8 goals, 7 assists), Katherine Thorvilson (3 goals, 7 assists), Abigail Conners (2-19, 5.90 GAA, .856 save percentage).