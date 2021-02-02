ALPINE SKI
The Northfield girls alpine ski team narrowly lost out on a third consecutive win to start the season Tuesday at Mount Kato, where Mankato West won a Big 9 Conference meet with 158 points to narrowly edge the Raiders, who were second with 152 points.
The Scarlets nabbed the top three individual finishing positions, but the Raiders were able to take up the next three spots in addition to placing five skiers in the top 11.
Libby Brust led the way in fourth, Olivia Murphy was fifth, Clara Wilson sixth, Camryn Zotalis ninth and Ella Hegseth 11th.
Mankato West won the boys race as well, with their total of 150 narrowly edging Mankato East/Loyola (149). Northfield finished fifth, highlighted by Billy Wilson's fourth-place individual finish, while Kingsley Alsop (14th), Grant Bouvin (29th) and Carter Steenblock (30th) occupied the other scoring positions for the Raiders.
BOYS BASKETBALL
A hot-shooting Mankato West pulled away from Northfield in the first half Tuesday night in Mankato to eventually win 84-50.
The Scarlets led 46-24 at halftime after shooting 52% from the floor and 45% from 3-point range in the opening 18 minutes.
Karsten Clay led the Raiders in scoring with 12 points, Soren Richardson added 11 and Kip Schetnan provided 9 points. Schetnan also dished out a team-high three assists.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
A well-balanced Mankato West attack with four players scoring in double figures powered a 66-46 victory Tuesday night against Northfield.
Annika Richardson tallied a team-high 17 points for the Raiders, who also received 12 points and seven rebounds from senior Emma Hodapp.
For the Scarlets, it was the sixth consecutive win to start the season — all of which have been by double digits and five of which have been by at least 20 points.
BOYS HOCKEY
The Northfield Raiders (5-1-1) lived up to their name Tuesday night as their early offense proved to be too much for Rochester Mayo (3-2).
Northfield senior Carson VanZuilen scored a power play goal approximately eight minutes into the first period. Junior Spencer Klotz would tally on another not even two minutes later and the Raiders never looked back. Seniors Will Tidona and Isak Johsnon and freshman Cayden Monson would later add goals of their own. VanZuilen, Klotz, Tidona, and Monson all tallied an assist as well.
Sophomore goalie Keaton Walock was superb in the net, saving all 30 of Mayo's shots on goal.
WRESTLING
Without a handful of typical starters, Class AAA No. 6-ranked Northfield split a triangular Tuesday against Faribault and Austin at Faribault High School.
The Raiders eased past the Packers 60-3, but the Falcons were able to deliver Northfield its first Big 9 Conference loss since the 2018-19 season in a 39-30 match.
Northfield won only five matches against Faribault, all of which were by fall with Chase Murphy (132-pound weight class), Sam Holman (138), Gavin Anderson (152), Jayce Barron (195) and Nick Lopex (285).