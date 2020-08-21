The signs are everywhere.
The reminders to wear masks and distance from teammates and friends, the lack of non-conference games and the uncertain fate of the postseason are all byproducts of a boys soccer season that will look and feel different as a result of COVID-19.
The only constants remaining in 2020 are what happens on the field and Northfield's goal of claiming the program's first Big 9 Conference title, which will likely involve toppling rival Austin.
“We haven’t beat Austin in like four years or something, so I’m pretty excited,” senior forward/midfielder Grant Roney said.
Last year, the Raiders entered the final day of the regular season with a chance at the conference title. After doing their part by topping Faribault 2-1, however, Austin still secured its third straight crown by edging Rochester Century 2-1 to maintain its three-point advantage atop the standings.
Two days before, the Raiders and Packers played to a hotly-contested 1-1 draw.
“Last year was pretty close, too," senior goalie Jair Ascensio-Puga said. "I think it was a 1-1 tie and both teams did an amazing job. I think we can come out even harder, put in the work and take the title.”
With a conference-only schedule for this season, a Big 9 title is the most attainable goal for every team. And, in a convenient twist, Northfield and Austin are scheduled to battle on the final day of the regular season at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at Northfield High School.
Leading the Raiders into that game will be Roney and Ascensio-Puga — the team's two captains for this season.
Last year, Roney led Northfield from the front and was rewarded with a spot on the all-conference team for the second season in a row. In those two years, Roney has totaled 24 goals and 10 assists, and last year, he helped pace an offensive attack that racked up 41 goals in 13 games.
Ascensio-Puga, meanwhile, entered last season as part of a timeshare in net but claimed the full-time role about five games into the season. He was part of a defensive wall that allowed two goals or more only twice all season.
They're both dictating a message that without a set postseason, each regular-season game carries an outsized importance compared to past years for a team with 12 seniors returning from last year's varsity roster.
"Every game is going to be the state final for us,” Roney said.
“We’re just going to treat every game like it’s our final game that we’re going to play together," Ascensio-Puga added. "We’re just going to give it our all and have fun while we’re doing it.”