A cold evening from behind the arc translated into a 63-56 defeat for the Northfield boys basketball team Saturday at home against Rochester Century.
The Raiders (5-4) made 6 of 24 3-point attempts, and only 19 of 59 attempts from the field.
The Panthers (7-2) surged to a 34-26 lead at halftime and were led by a trio of players that scored in double digits.
Northfield, meanwhile, was paced offensively by senior Kip Schetnan's 16 points, in addition to 13 points from senior Karsten Clay and nine points via senior Anders Larson.
The Raiders are back in action Friday night at home against Red Wing.