Teagan Timperley and Hannah Koester both finished with eight kills, while Sydney Jaynes added seven kills, to help lift Class AAAA No. 10 Northfield (8-3, 4-0 Big 9 Conference) to a 25-16, 25-9, 25-21 sweep of Owatonna (7-6, 1-2) on the road Thursday night.
Teagan Jaynes helped direct that well-rounded attack with 16 assists, and Timperley added eight assists. Timperley also racked up four aces, Sydney Jaynes finished with two aces, and Koester and Teagan Jaynes each notched one ace apiece.
Defensively, Bella Rushing scrambled for 13 digs, and Koester and Sydney Jaynes each recorded six digs. At the net, Maddie McDowell soared for a pair of solo blocks and a block assist, Annelise Larson recorded a solo block and four block assists, and Timperley notched three block assists.
Northfield next plays in the Apple Valley Invite on Friday and Saturday in a field that features every team ranked in the top 10 of Class 4A except for No. 5 Minnetonka. The Raiders start the invite against No. 6 Chaska (9-3).