The start was nearly perfect for Northfield football Friday night at Rochester Mayo.
On the season's first drive, the Raiders marched 67 yards down the field in 12 plays while taking six minutes off the clock before senior Joey Glampe burst across the goal line from a yard out on third and goal.
After that touchdown drive, though, plenty of issues arose in what eventually turned out to be a season-opening 48-15 loss — a final score that ballooned as the margins around perfection became blurrier and blurrier for Northfield.
"We're not going to be the type of team that can afford to hurt ourselves, we've got to play pretty perfect," Northfield coach Bubba Sullivan said.
A Rochester Mayo offense that's likely to score a bucket-load of points this season scored on its first drive as well to take a 7-6 lead. It initially appeared the Raiders would answer right back after a 36-yard pass from senior Gavin Rataj to senior Drew Woodley placed the ball at Mayo's 29-yard line.
That play was called back for an illegal procedure penalty, though, and three plays later Northfield was forced to punt. After both the Spartans and Raiders traded another punt each, Rochester Mayo took a 14-6 lead with two minutes, 27 seconds left in the second quarter on Cade Sheehan's 1-yard quarterback keeper.
Woodley then raced the ensuing kickoff back to Mayo's 42-yard line, and in three plays Northfield had the ball at the 19-yard line with just over a minute to play in the half. On the next play, though, Rataj attempted to escape the pocket and was hit hard from behind, forcing the ball loose and allowing Mason Greseth to scoop up the fumble and return it 80 yards for a touchdown to push the Spartan lead to 20-6 entering halftime.
"There were some other nice flashes of the offense, but we also hurt ourselves," Sullivan said. "We lined up improperly to get a pass taken away, a couple holding (penalties). The first half I thought we hurt ourselves offensively and then things got out of hand in the second half."
Part of the reason the score widened so much in the second half, Sullivan said, is his team's lack of depth started to show. With so many players lining up so often on both sides of the ball, it became difficult to track Mayo's pair of speedy wide receivers Ethan Loehrer and Cayden Holcomb, who combined for 10 receptions, 232 yards and three touchdowns.
Couple that with Sheehan's ability to escape the pocket, improvise and fire strikes on the run, preventing Loehrer and Holcomb from separating themselves from coverage proved too difficult a task.
"Our depth is showing out there, we were tired, but we have to keep playing within plays," Sullivan said. "At times you'd see guys taking a break during a play and you can't do that."
While his stat line was muddied by a pair of interceptions, Sullivan complemented the play of Rataj in his first varsity start at quarterback, while also highlighting the positive play of Glampe at running back and defensive end, senior Simon Dickerson's ability to run through tackles in the backfield, junior Josh Johnson's effective running once the second team entered the game in the fourth quarter and junior Sam Pratt's first varsity field goal with just over a minute to play in the fourth quarter.
Still, with a Friday visit set from two-time defending state champs Owatonna, who boat-raced Rochester Century 44-7 Friday night, there's plenty of areas to improve.
"Overall, we're going to learn from it, build and get better," Sullivan said.