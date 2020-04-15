The St. Olaf College athletic department and athletic director Ryan Bowles announced the hiring of Eddie Effinger as the head coach of the St. Olaf men's hockey program on Tuesday.
Effinger comes to St. Olaf after spending this past season as the director of hockey operations at NCAA Division I Boston University. A former NCAA Division III student-athlete at Amherst College, Effinger also spent six seasons as an assistant coach at his alma mater prior to BU.
"We are extremely excited to bring someone with Eddie's background to the Hill," Bowles said. "Eddie is the perfect fit for St. Olaf. His playing and coaching experience at Amherst, and the time he has spent at Boston University, have prepared him perfectly to lead our men's hockey program to the level we expect to compete at within the MIAC and nationally."
At BU, Effinger managed all operational aspects of the men's hockey program, including travel logistics, video breakdowns, and athletic development. He also assisted head coach Albie O'Connell with fundraising development, alumni relations, recruiting coordination with players across the world, and oversaw academic support, leadership programming, and community outreach. The Terriers finished the season 13-13-9 overall and 10-9-5 in the highly-competitive Hockey East and earned the No. 6 seed in the Hockey East Tournament before it was canceled.
"I am honored to be joining the St. Olaf family," Effinger said. "I would like to thank Ryan Bowles and the entire search committee for their leadership and trust in me to lead the men's hockey program. I am very excited about the potential of our program and am eager to join the St. Olaf community."
Prior to BU, Effinger spent six seasons as an assistant coach at Amherst under long-time head coach Jack Arena from 2013-14 through 2018-19. During his six seasons on staff, the Mammoths went 89-48-21 (.630) overall and 60-31-17 (.634) in the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC).
Amherst made the NESCAC Tournament in each of Effinger's six seasons as an assistant coach, including winning the tournament in 2014-15 and finishing as the runner-up three times. The 2014-15 team also advanced to the semifinals of the NCAA Tournament.
As a student-athlete at Amherst, Effinger was a two-time captain and recorded 77 points on 38 goals and 39 assists in 97 games. His play helped the program capture NESCAC titles in 2009 and 2012 and post a 74-23-10 (.738) record, resulting in the highest winning percentage over a four-year period in program history. Effinger was part of two NCAA Tournament teams, including captaining the 2011-12 team that set a program record with 24 wins and advanced to the national semifinals for the first time in school history.
After graduating from Amherst with a bachelor of arts in economics and environmental studies in 2012, Effinger, an Illinois native, played professionally for one season for the Quad City Mallards of the Central Hockey League in Moline, Ill.