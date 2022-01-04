A sharpshooting Tate Journell and a well-executed offense helped the Northfield boys basketball team to a 67-62 victory Thursday against Eagan at Tartan High School.
Journell finished with a team-high 21 points thanks to a 7-for-11 performance from behind the arc. Overall, the Raiders assisted on 19 of their 22 made field goals.
Leading the helping hands were Soren Richardson (seven assists) and JJ Gustina (six assists).
Richardson also scored 18 points by getting to the free throw line and draining 8 of 9 attempts, while Austin Koep added 13 points and six rebounds.
Trey Schlaak led Northfield with seven rebounds and also was a defensive force with five blocked shots. Gustina, meanwhile, added four steals to his seven points, while Richardson swiped six steals.
Eagan led 34-26 at halftime.
Northfield played again Tuesday night against Rochester Century, and next plays Thursday night at Austin.