A total of nine table tennis players from FiftyNorth Senior Center in Northfield qualified for the National Senior Games next May in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.
Those 10 athletes qualified based on their performances at the Minnesota Senior Games last weekend in Mankato, where Northfielders combined to win 16 gold medals across the singles, doubles and mixed doubles competitions, which are also split into age divisions.
Judeen Brown, Yuan Lang and Stu Sinykin all won three gold medals apiece last weekend. Other medal winners from FiftyNorth included Nancy Carpenter (two golds), Jim Gillis (one gold), Vin Khanna (one gold and one silver), Neil Lutsky (two golds), Russ Margulies (one gold and two silvers) and Irene Montgomery (two golds and a silver).