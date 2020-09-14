Pascal Cogan wanted to return the favor.
After the senior forward received what he thought was a soft yellow card in the opening sequences of the second half Saturday afternoon against Mankato East, Cogan reentered the game in time to gather a rebound off senior Will Knutson's shot and blasted a shot into the back of the net.
Then, he turned and sprinted to his team's bench to celebrate in front of the student section while Northfield was en route to a 7-0 victory.
“The crowd was with me when I got the yellow," Cogan said. "I didn’t really think I deserved it and they didn’t (either), really, so they supported me so I gave them some support back.”
Cogan's goal was one of six in the second half for the Raiders, who have turned scoring in bunches into a habit so far this season. Northfield has outscored its opponents 34-0 through four games this year. In a season-opening 4-0 victory at Rochester Mayo, three goals were bunched together in the second half.
In a 15-0 win against Albert Lea, the Raiders scored after the first couple minutes and never stopped. In an 8-0 win against Rochester John Marshall, Northfield scored five times in the second half, and Saturday, it turned what was a tight 1-0 game at halftime into a blowout.
“As soon as we get going, like my one goal, as soon as we scored it, it got everyone going," Cogan said. "As soon as we get on it and we’re going hard, no one stops us. One goal, two goals, three goals – it all just starts after the first.”
The Raiders grabbed the 1-0 halftime lead with senior forward Griffin Regnier's goal in the first half.
Then, the second-half onslaught started when senior midfielder Grant Roney delivered a pass to senior forward Charlie Pratt, who was making a horizontal run from the left edge of the penalty box to the center and was able to power his shot past the Mankato East goaltender with 28 minutes, 20 seconds left in the second half.
Less than two minutes later, Cogan provided his goal. Eight minutes after that, junior outside back Pablo Gallardo tapped in a cross at the back post to make it a 4-0 lead, and another six minute later Cogan scored his second off a cross from junior midfielder Jayden Wefel.
Four minutes later, Regnier added his second goal by chasing down a chipped through ball from senior midfielder Will Knutson, and eight minutes after that, with 45 seconds left, Roney scored off a centering pass from Pratt to stretch the lead to 7-0.
“In sports and soccer in general, once you break the game open it seems like you start running faster and the other team starts running a little slower," Northfield assistant coach Cale Steinhoff said. "Just like in any other sport, it’s motivating for everyone, and then as the game goes along I think you see our quality because we have a lot of quality players. In those moments in the first half when we missed, we don’t miss later in the game. Griffin is a good example of a guy that could have had three goals at half time and then ended up with a bunch of goals and great play in the second half.”
The scoring chances also simplified as the build-up play by Northfield sharpened. The second-half goal with the highest level of difficulty was Pratt's the start the scoring barrage, but after that, the Raiders continued to tack on to their lead with a series of tap-in from less than 10 yards away.
“We decided we needed to come out harder (in the second half) and we needed to play our game," Cogan said. "More crosses, more possessing, more easy opportunities.
“Every now and then there’s just small bits missing before we get that goal," Cogan added. "As soon as we get that one, it’s like everything just cleans up. We all know what it takes to score after we get that first one and then we just keep doing it. Rinse and repeat.”