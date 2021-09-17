The Northfield boys soccer team earned its biggest win of the season Thursday night at home with a 3-2 triumph against Rochester Century.
The loss was the first for the Class AAA No. 9-ranked Panthers this season in a rematch of last season's Section 1AA championship.
Senior Teigen Hoff scored twice, while senior Pablo Gallardo added a goal.
After the match was tied 2-2 at halftime, the Raiders scored the game-winning goal with about 15 minutes left to play.
While Northfield might still be too far back to challenge for a Big 9 title after Thursday's win, the result certainly throws a wrench into the seeding for the Section 1AAA playoffs.
Northfield has beaten Rochester Century and lost to Owatonna, which was lost to Rochester Century and beaten Northfield.