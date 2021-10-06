The Northfield girls soccer team continued its torrid streak Tuesday night in Faribault, where the Raiders raced to a 12-1 victory.

Six of those goals were piled up by junior forward Ava Stanchina, who also added an assist. Lucy Rand scored twice for Northfield, which also received a goal apiece from Evelyn Salgado, Katie Hubers, Evran Watkins, Jayna Jannsen and Millie Bouvin.

Salgado also dished out a pair of assists, with Hubers, Watkins and Bouvin all finishing with one assist.

The win continues a stretch of five games in which the Raiders have lost only once entering Thursday's regular-season finale against Rochester John Marshall at Northfield High School. The winner of that match likely earns the No. 7 seed in the upcoming Section 1AAA playoffs, with the loser garnering the No. 8 seed and the unenviable task of playing Class AAA No. 2 Lakeville South in the first round.

Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Recommended for you

Load comments