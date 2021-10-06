The Northfield girls soccer team continued its torrid streak Tuesday night in Faribault, where the Raiders raced to a 12-1 victory.
Six of those goals were piled up by junior forward Ava Stanchina, who also added an assist. Lucy Rand scored twice for Northfield, which also received a goal apiece from Evelyn Salgado, Katie Hubers, Evran Watkins, Jayna Jannsen and Millie Bouvin.
Salgado also dished out a pair of assists, with Hubers, Watkins and Bouvin all finishing with one assist.
The win continues a stretch of five games in which the Raiders have lost only once entering Thursday's regular-season finale against Rochester John Marshall at Northfield High School. The winner of that match likely earns the No. 7 seed in the upcoming Section 1AAA playoffs, with the loser garnering the No. 8 seed and the unenviable task of playing Class AAA No. 2 Lakeville South in the first round.