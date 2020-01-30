There was nothing Maggie Malecha could do.
The sophomore goalie for the Northfield girls hockey team positioned herself to block a shot from the blue line from Owatonna's Grace Wolfe without much problem. The issue, though, was Anna Herzog sliding in front of Malecha and deflecting the puck over Malecha's blocker and into the net.
That goal was the game-winner Thursday night at Northfield Ice Arena, where the Huskies won 2-1 on overtime to snatch a share of the Big 9 Conference title from the Raiders. Both teams will finish the regular season with 38 points.
It's Owatonna's first Big 9 title since 2011, and is Northfield's second in a row, but its first conference loss since Jan. 16, 2018.
The Raiders (15-8, 11-1) initially took a 1-0 lead Thursday when junior Marta Sorenson was able to pounce on a loose puck in the slot and quickly fire a wrist shot past Owatonna's Asia Buryska, but that was the final time Northfield beat Buryska.
The Huskies (17-6, 16-1) tied the game in the second period, when after a scrum in front of the net it seemed like each player on the ice assumed Malecha had stopped play. That was until Sydney Hunst noticed the puck sitting about five feet from the goal, pounced and fired a wrist shot through a throng of bodies in and around the crease and into the net.
After a scoreless third period, the teams started an eight-minute overtime, which ended with Herzog's goal.
"I think we'll have to split (the title)," Northfield coach Paige Haley said. "We'll probably face them Wednesday for playoffs, so I know they'll be biting to want to beat them on that stage."
Haley noted the opportunity that awaits Northfield on Saturday afternoon, when it closes the regular season against St. Paul Academy at Northfield Ice Arena. The game will provide the Raiders with an opportunity to sharpen a few aspects of their game, Haley said, before Wednesday's Section 1AA quarterfinal, while Owatonna will not be afforded the same luxury.
Haley said she thinks Northfield and Owatonna will be paired against each other Wednesday as the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds in the Section 1AA tournament.
The two teams entered the day ranked No. 3 and No. 4 in terms of minnesota-scores.net's Quality Results Formula, but the fifth-ranked team, Dodge County, possesses head-to-head wins against both Northfield and Owatonna. Since the section is seeded by a coaches vote and not the QRF, those head-to-head wins might provide enough ammunition for the Wildcats to jump up to the No. 3 seed.
The Raiders and the Huskies, meanwhile, split their regular-season series and the Big 9 Conference crown, so it's still a mystery, Haley said, which team will be awarded the No. 4 seed and home ice for Wednesday's quarterfinal.
"We'll just see," Haley said. "Now I really have no idea. We'll just see what happens Sunday with the rankings and how other coaches rank our team."