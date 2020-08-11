For the second year in a row, Dundas was able to sweep its way into the state tournament despite entering the Section 1B tournament as the No. 5 seed.
This year, that sweep came against second-seeded Miesville, which swept the regular-season series against Dundas.
The Dukes will enter the Class B state tournament, set to begin Aug. 21, in Shakopee, as the third seed coming out of Section 1B and will be matched up against the second seed from a corresponding section.
Game 1: Dukes 6, Mudhens 5
Dundas utilized a pair of home runs to power itself past Miesville on the road in game one of the best-of-three series Friday night.
First, first baseman Nate Van Roekel smacked a solo home run in the top of the first to provide an early 1-0 lead.
That was quickly squandered, though, after Miesville piled up three runs in the bottom of the first against Dundas starting pitcher Gabe Pila, who pitched five innings while allowing four runs, seven hits, three walks and striking out eight batters.
The Mudhens added another run in the bottom of the third to make it 4-1, before the Dukes trimmed that lead to 4-2 in the top of the fourth with an RBI double from shortstop Todd Mathison.
Then, in the top of the sixth, second baseman Drew Sathrum launched a two-run home run to tie the game 4-4. It was Sathrum's first home run of the season.
In the top of the seventh, Dundas took a 6-4 lead with an RBI single from catcher Tyler Jones to score right fielder Charlie Ruud and a sacrifice fly from left fielder Jon Bishop to score center fielder Haydn Lanoue.
In the bottom of the eighth, Miesville scored a run against Dukes relief pitcher Conor Merton on an RBI single by Joey Werner.
Then, with a runner on second base and two outs, Todd Mathison trotted in from shortstop to pitch and allowed a single to the first batter he faced. Werner tried to score the tying run from second, but was thrown out at the plate to end the inning by right fielder Cody Kashmark, who entered the game as a defensive replacement during the pitching change.
In the bottom of the ninth, the Mudhens put runners on first and second with one out, but Mathison induced a pop out and a fly out to end the game and earn the save. Merton earned the win out of the bullpen.
For Miesville, Jake Dickmeyer started and pitched the first seven innings while surrendering six runs (four earned) in addition to seven hits, one walk and three strikeouts. Thomas Bruchu pitched the final two innings while not allowing a run.
Game 2: Dukes 8, Mudhens 1
A tightly-contested pitcher's duel quickly erupted into a lopsided 8-1 victory for Dundas against Miesville on Sunday afternoon at Memorial Park in Dundas.
After no runs were scored through the first six innings, the Mudhens snagged a 1-0 lead in the top of the seventh.
Then, in the bottom of the seventh, Dundas took advantage of four Miesville errors to pile up eight runs with the help of seven hits.
Kashmark, Van Roekel, Bishop and third baseman Mike Ludwig all laced RBI doubles during the inning, while Mathison added an RBI single.
That offensive explosion provided more than enough support for Dundas starting pitcher Derek Albers, who hurled a complete game while allowing only one run, seven hits and walked no one in addition to striking out a pair of batters.
For Miesville, Connor Malcolm started and fired six scoreless innings before pitching to the first four batters in the seventh and not recording an out. He was charged with four runs, three of which were earned.
After that, Deryk Marks went from third base to the mound to pitch the remainder of the seventh inning and was charged with four runs, only one of which was earned. Chris Olean then pitched a scoreless eighth inning.