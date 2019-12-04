All statistics, rankings and records are accurate as of Dec. 2 and are provided by mnhockeyhub.com.
Games: Mankato East (0-2-1) at Northfield (1-1), 7:15 p.m., Thursday; Class A No. 8-ranked Alexandria (2-1) at Northfield (1-1), 7:15 p.m., Friday.
Recent results: After a season-opening 5-3 victory against Faribault, Northfield struggled in a 7-1 loss at Lakeville North. Mankato East finished 0-1-1 at the post-Thanksgiving Woodbury Tournament with a 1-1 tie against the hosts and a 7-1 loss against Hudson (Wisconsin). Alexandria, meanwhile, is coming off a 3-1 victory against Little Falls.
Last year: Northfield and Alexandria didn’t play a year ago, but the Raiders and the Cougars played to a wild 5-4 result in which Mankato East netted the game-winner with nine seconds remaining. Northfield was called for six penalties, including two majors, in that contest.
1. Depth is going to be the primary question for most of the year with Northfield. In the win at Faribault, junior forward Carson Van Zuilen carried the load with three goals and two assists, giving him a hand in each Raider score. In the loss at Lakeville North, Northfield was down only 3-1 after the first period and 4-1 after the second, but the Panthers dominated the third in terms of the scoreline and time spent in the offensive zone as the Raiders were unable to maintain the level of play from the first 34 minutes. A key for secondary scoring could be sophomore Spencer Klotz, who through two games has a goal and a pair of assists and is centering the second line while also playing on the top power-play unit.
2. Two years removed from a spot in the Class A state tournament, Mankato East has started the 2019-20 campaign slow. The winless opening three games have come against non-conference and non-section (Section 1A), though, making Thursday night a key contest for the Cougars. Offensively, the Cougars have been paced by Layten Liffrig (two goals, no assists), Brett Borchardt (one goal, one assist) and Matthew Salzle (no goals, two assists).
3. With a 3-2 win against Class A No. 11 Delano and a 4-1 defeat against Class A No. 5 Orono, Alexandria hasn’t wasted much time playing tough competition. Against that tough schedule, junior forward Joe Westlund has shined with four goals and an assist so far, while senior Derek Pesta has dished out three assists and scored a goal, and senior Andrew Revering has tallied three assists so far. In net, junior Christopher Loken has posted a 1-1 record to go with a .889 save percentage, while senior Landyn James started in the win against Little Falls and saved 23 of the 24 shots sent his way.