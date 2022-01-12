At long last, the Northfield boys and girls alpine ski teams made their competitive debuts this winter during a competition Tuesday afternoon at Mount Kato Ski Area.
The girls snagged second out of six team, while the boys team finished fifth out of six teams.
"It's nice that we have depth in our lineup," Norhtfield coach Tracy Closson said about the girls team. "We had a few mishaps and were able to still finish strong in second place.Camryn Zotalis (Red Wing) and Ella Hegseth had very strong finishes. Probably the best racing that I have seen out of these two ever."
The boys team featured only four finishers, the minimum amount of skiers needed to register a team score.
"The rest of the team completed two runs, which I am very proud of," Closson said.
Northfield's girls results are listed below:
Place, name, first run, second run, total time, points scored
3. Camryn Zotalis, 23.38 (2), 24.57 (6), 47.95 (3), 51.
5. Ella Hegseth, 24.57 (7), 24.17 (5), 48.74 (5), 49.
14. Karina Johnson, 26.95 (13), 28.38 (21), 55.33 (14), 40.
18. Karli Zetah, 28.07 (20), 28.80 (24), 56.87 (18), 36.
21. Katherine Nesseth, 29.40 (25), 28.68 (23), 58.08 (21), 33.
37. Alivia Kortuem, 32.28 (36), 36.28 (41), 1:08.56 (37), 17.
44. Clara Wilson, 23.40 (3), 55.96 (50), 1:19.36 (44), 10.
48. Sydney Swedin, 30.54 (31), 53.33 (49), 1:23.87 (48), 6.
Northfield's boys results are listed below:
Place, name, first run, second run, total time, points scored
8. Kingsley Alsop, 23.55 (11), 21.98 (7), 45.53 (8), 45.
18. Carter Steenblock, 27.52 (26), 25.22 (20), 52.74 (18), 35.
25. Jack Peterson, 31.68 (36), 29.65 (30), 1:01.33 (28), 25.
33. Nolan Feldhake 36.67 (39), 35.63 (35), 1:12.30 (33), 20.