The Raiders closed their Big 9 Conference season Monday with a potentially monumental win in Rochester.
After losing the first matchup with the Spartans 10-5 on April 26, Northfield surged ahead for a four-goal victory in the rematch. No individual statistics were available as of publication.
The result turns the bottom three seeds in the upcoming Section 1 tournament into an interesting riddle to solve. Northfield, Rochester Mayo and Rochester John Marshall have all split their two games with one another, with none of the three teams picking up a win elsewhere on the schedule.
In terms of minnesota-scores.net's Quality Results Formula, the teams are hardly distinguishable from one another. John Marshall's season is over, while Mayo is set to play Simley (4-6) on Wednesday and Northfield is scheduled to host Hastings (1-8) on Thursday.
All three teams are destined for the four-team play-in round for Section 1, along with either Farmington or New Prague, the lowest-seeded of which is set to host to lowest-seeded of Northfield, Mayo and John Marshall. The top-seeded of those three teams, meanwhile, will host the second-seeded of that trio in the play-in round scheduled for Monday, May 31.