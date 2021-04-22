The Northfield softball team is caught in a pickle.
On one end are the expectations of defending the program's first state title in 2019 have placed a sizable target on the backs of the Raiders. On the other end is the daunting task of trying to return to the state tournament while moving up into Class AAAA.
No matter which way you look, however, there's pressure.
“It’s kind of nerve-racking, almost," Northfield senior Payton Fox said. "We know everyone is going for us, so we just try to stay positive and work one game at a time.”
“The teams we’re going to be playing against now are a lot bigger schools and a lot better teams in general," senior Chloe Rozga said. "That’s going to push us to work a lot harder during our season and during practice to work to get better.”
Fox is one of the holdovers from that championship team two seasons ago. She's returned to her spot atop the Northfield lineup, while shifting from second base over to shortstop. Senior Chloe Rozga is back as the starter behind the plate, senior Brynn Hostettler is back in the pitching circle, senior Mikaela Girard has moved from a utility role to the starting second baseman and senior Avery Valek has graduated from the part-time designated hitter to the starting first baseman.
Considering the lost season in 2020, Northfield possesses a fair amount of returning experience. Even so, the construction of this season's squad is fundamentally different.
That 2019 whacked 15 home runs through the regular season, section tournament and state tournament. Eight of those were hit by Jillian Noel, who's now at Southwest Minnesota State. Another three were hit by Anne Fossum, who's playing at St. Olaf this season.
Through the first seven games this season, the Raiders have hit only a pair of home runs via Fox in a season-opening 10-0 win against Owatonna and Girard in a 9-2 loss against Eastview in the second game of the season.
In the last five games, Northfield hasn't hit a home run, but has started to discover other ways to light up the scoreboard.
“We had a lot of power hitters in 2019, and I think now we’re just consistency and stringing base hits together and solid D working behind Brynn," Rozga said. "I think it’s coming together pretty well.”
That new identity of pitching, defense and speed has worked well so far. After Thursday's 9-1 victory against Mankato East, Hostettler's ERA dipped to 0.99, and she sports 90 strikeouts compared to 20 walks, 11 of which came in the loss against Eastview.
The Raiders feature a fielding percentage of .964. Offensively, Northfield is making up for the lack of power with a .443 on-base percentage and an average of three stolen bases a game.
Even with a different style, the goals remain the same for the Raiders. First, challenge for a conference title, then a section championship and then make some noise in the state tournament.
“(Conference is) a goal for the coaches that the kids want as well," Northfield coach Ryan Pietsch said. "With that, though, I think the ultimate goal is to make it to the state tournament and that’s probably a little bit bigger goal for us with is playing in 4A now and taking that challenge head on.”
CHALLENGING THE CONFERENCE
Northfield ultimately prevailed in the game that counted most — the 2019 Class AAA state championship — but Mankato West finished the 2019 season with a piece of hardware that evaded the Raiders.
The Scarlets claimed the one regular-season matchup between the two teams 5-1 to help secure the Big 9 title, before the Raiders prevailed 8-3 at the state tournament.
This season, Northfield and Mankato West appeared to be set to square off again for the Big 9 crown, but Mankato East inserted itself directly in the middle of the title fight with Tuesday's 9-6 victory against the Scarlets.
Then, Northfield beat Mankato East 9-1 on Thursday in Northfield to provide an early advantage for the conference championship. That's the only matchup between Northfield and Mankato East this season, but there's still two more dates against Mankato West, the first of which arrives Thursday, April 29 in Mankato.
The Raiders and Scarlets were scheduled to play in the second game of the season in Northfield, but that was postponed to the penultimate game of the season May 21.
“It was our second game of the season, so it was like, ‘Yes, it’s cancelled so we have more time to work,’ but also, ‘No, we want to play then,’" Rozga said. "It’s coming up and we’re excited for it.”