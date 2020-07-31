tommy rice

Tommy Rice, right, dives back to first base safely during Wednesday's 4-0 loss at Le Sueur-Henderson. It was Northfield's first loss of the season. (Pat Beck/St. Peter Herald)

 By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com

Buoyed by a four-run first inning, the Northfield Purple Cobras raced past Eastview in a non-league game Thursday night at Memorial Park in Dundas.

With three additional runs in both the bottom of the third and the bottom of the fifth, Northfield closed out a 10-0 five-inning victory.

Ethan Lanthier racked up three hits in addition to drawing a walk, and Joey Malecha, Joey Glampe and Sam Pratt each collected two hits as well. Malecha drove in a pair of runs, while Glampe, Lanthier, Pratt, Cole Stanchina, Justin Pascua and Gunnar Benson all drove in a run apiece.

On the mound, Stanchina fired a five-inning, complete-game shutout, surrendered a pair of singles, walked four and struck out three.

Northfield loses 1st game of the summer

In the first game against Le Sueur-Henderson, the Purple Cobras relied on the heroics of Lanthier blasting a three-run walk-off home run to win and maintain their perfect record.

In the rematch Wednesday night, however, LS-H kept Northfield at bay in a 4-0 win.

Glampe and Blake Mellgren collected the only two hits of the game for the Purple Cobras, while Mellgren and Kevin Grundhoffer both drew a walk as well.

LS-H scored once in each of the first four innings to create the four-run advantage.

Ryan Bell started on the mound for Northfield and pitched the first five innings while allowing the four runs on seven hits and five walks. Lanthier then pitched a scoreless inning of relief in only seven pitches.

Reach Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @NFNewsSports. © Copyright 2020 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Load comments