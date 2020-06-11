Note: This story was originally published in a November, 2012, edition of the Northfield News and has been edited for clarity and length.
By the time senior Emily Anderson hit the water for the final leg, Northfield’s 200 freestyle relay team had a sizable lead over Mankato West.
But Mankato West junior Danielle Nack was hunting. That’s the same Danielle Nack who four events earlier had won the 50-yard freestyle in 22.82 seconds, breaking her own state record from the year before and beating seventh-place Anderson by a full 1.84 seconds.
By the time Anderson hit the turn after 25 yards her lead had diminished considerably, and with 10 yards to go Nack continued bearing down. Then, somehow, Anderson found another gear, negating Nack’s charge and out-touching her to the wall by .42 seconds, which gave Northfield its second individual state champion of the day in 1 minutes, 37.06 seconds.
“Emily Anderson can just haul butt home,” said senior Claire Walters, who helped deliver that final-leg lead with a blistering 24.22-second 50 yards to open the race.
Walter’s opening leg to get the Gators a lead, sophomore Grete Baker’s maintaining of it (24.28), junior Emily Lundstrom’s delivering of it (24.28) and Anderson’s closing the race out (24.09) all added up to a championship-worthy time that was long overdue.
“I’ve been on the sprint relay the last couple of years, and for the last two years we’ve gotten second,” Anderson said. “So for my senior year to finally win that one race means a lot.”
The fast-flying foursome came together Saturday for an aligning-of-the-stars type performance; to that point the relay had featured freshman Bailey Domish, not Baker. On Friday in the preliminary round, it was Domish that helped put Northfield into the finals as the third seed behind The Blake School and Mankato West.
With a four-event limit per meet, coaches and athletes have to be strategic in where they choose to compete, and coach Deb Seitz’s choice to leave Bker off both the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays Friday left her open for the possibility of a move Saturday. After sophomore Bailey DuPay held on for the diving championship, Seitz decided to roll the dice and shoot for the top in the 200-yard freestyle relay, swapping Domish our for Baker and moving senior Allie Clark to the 400-yard freestyle relay instead of Baker.
It’s safe to say at this point the move worked out.
“Deb’s the coach for a reason; she know what she’s doing,” Baker said. “I just gave it my all and put my heart into the race.”
Baker and her teammates were rewarded with a trip to the top of the award podium, doing their best to maintain their balance while crunched together on the small stand.
“It’s just unbelievable,” Lundstrom said. “Everything we’ve been training for came true. It’s hard to put into words how excited we all are.”
For Walters, who moved to Minnesota from Texas with just her senior year ahead of her, the individual and team championships are the culmination of an extremely pleasant surprise.
“I thought this was going to be the crappiest year of my life moving her my senior year, and everyone made it so wonderful,” she said. “It’s just a great way to top it off.”