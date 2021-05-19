Martin Brice earned a well-travelled pair of first-place finishes Tuesday at Mankato West, where the senior beat out the rest of the field in the mile and two-mile runs.
Northfield also picked up first-place finishes in the 400 from Will Tidona and the pole vault from Matthew Anderson to finish third with 79 points behind Owatonna (100), Mankato West (79), and ahead of Albert Lea (11).
Collin Graff added a trio of second-place finishes in the 200, the 400 and the long jump, plus a third-place finish in the 110 hurdles.
Sam Folland and AJ Reisetter also finished third and fourth in the 800, Nathan Amundson nabbed third in the mile and Jacob Lockner claimed fourth in the two mile.
Josh Chartlon leapt to fourth in the long jump and sped to fifth in the 100, while Devin Jax paired a second-place finish in the high jump with a third-place finish in the triple jump and Toby Grawe picked up a fourth-place finish in the discus.
Josh Johnson also finished fifth in the 100, while Austin Jax did the same in the triple jump, as did Caleb Meeker in the 110 hurdles and William Acheson in the high jump.
Northfield next competes Thursday, May 27 at the Big 9 Conference championships at Rochester John Marshall.