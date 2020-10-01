College students seek part-time campus jobs all the time. Fewer parlay them into a career.
In 2009, Michael Abdella was a freshman at St. Olaf pursuing an American Studies major. He was also looking for a job on campus to make a little cash.
It’s possible Abdella would have settled on working in the dining hall. Perhaps the library.
Good thing mother knew best.
Beth Abdella is a chemistry professor at St. Olaf. She saw that there might be a role for Michael in the athletic department.
“I knew they needed help down there because I used to keep score book for some of the basketball games, so I knew they always used student workers a lot,” Beth recalled. “I said 'Go down and talk to them and get a job!' It's better than working in the cafeteria, right?’”
Abdella reached out to the athletic department and was soon welcomed aboard. His assistance was spread to various tasks and teams, though his four years were spent primarily keeping stats for soccer and basketball. He also lent a hand with tennis, writing for the St. Olaf athletics website. An avid tennis player growing up, Michael also practiced part-time with the Oles’ mens’ team.
Abdella had visions of becoming a history teacher. At least that was the plan he was going with.
Mom didn’t doubt that her son could pull it off, but she knew his passion since birth resided in athletics.
He began to realize it, too.
Abdella asked Senior Associate Athletic Director Mike Ludwig, and his staff the question that needed to be asked when his time as a student employee was up..
“I loved the student work that I did so I said ‘Hey, this is something I really enjoy doing,” he said. “‘what do I do next?’”
Sports centered
Abdella was born in Eagan, where he and his twin brother, Ryan, and younger brother by a year, Scott, lived with parents Beth and Blake. They moved to Northfield where they’ve primarily resided since Michael was in fifth grade.
It was long before the move when the boys found what they loved to do.
“They started out, when they were really little, they were all about (toy) cars. That died a quick death,” Beth remembered. “By the time they were 3 and 4 years old they were cutting up the sports pages and making scrapbooks with the stories and what not.”
Roll out any kind of ball and Abdella was ready to play.
“I played a whole bunch of sports as a kid,” he said. “Baseball, basketball, soccer, tennis. Tennis ended up being the one I played in high school.”
His affinity for sports not only meant playing it, but archiving it.
Writing always came naturally, and is part of what guided Abdella toward a liberal arts degree at St. Olaf. He knew more schooling was necessary to help him in his new field of college sports information.
Ludwig pointed Abdella east.
Michael landed a graduate assistant position at the University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point. He spent two and a half years on the athletics staff and earning his master’s degree in communication.
Some of his favorite memories working in athletics were with UWSP.
“When I was a graduate assistant at UW-Stevens Point in 2014-15 the men’s basketball team won the national championship,” Michael said. “Oddly enough, they won it the year after, if you asked anyone who knew the teams, they should’ve won it. I was lucky enough to travel with them to Salem, Virginia, for the Final Four. That was obviously a heck of an experience. They had some good men’s hockey teams that made it to Frozen Fours. You never know how a season’s going to go, but you don’t get to do that all the time.”
With the classroom behind him, Abdella was ready for the full-time workforce.
So he headed east once more.
The athletic director and an assistant athletic director/SID at UWSP found positions at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire. Abdella He admitted he’d never heard of the NCAA Division II liberal arts college, but he was secure in his decision.
Abdella subsequently filled an opening for Assistant Director of Athletic Communications.
The Midwestern connection was strong in the Northeast.
Abdella had a two and a half year stint working on the St. Anselm staff. He could be seen with a camera taking photos, a laptop churning out stats and recaps, or on his phone responding to emails with proper haste.
Abdella enjoyed his time living in a new part of the country. After a while, his mental compass began pointing back to Minnesota.
A job opening for Assistant Athletic Director of Strategic Communications at his alma mater opened in the summer of 2018.
“I knew going out there I didn’t want to be far from home forever,” Abdella said. “Then I got an email saying someone who I worked with at St. Olaf was saying he was moving out of that job into a senior associate AD role so they were going to be looking for an SID. I must’ve been on his list of people to email just to influence applications. I applied and was lucky enough to get the job, now here I am in year three.”
A man of many roles
Abdella, 30, is the driving force behind maintaining St. Olaf’s athletics website and maintaining media relations. Whether he’s doing the work himself or delegating tasks to student workers like he once was, Abdella is always on the go when a season’s in session.
The Oles compete at NCAA’s Division III level and carry 27 athletic teams across the fall, winter and spring seasons. These teams compete in hundreds of competitions in a school year while hosting dozens. Not to mention events across town at Carleton College.
Abdella doesn’t travel with teams often, save for postseason events. He’s got plenty to do on campus.
Staying on top of a massive schedule without the resources of a larger Division I school can be frantic. Abdella’s organization helps him equally accommodate the athletes and coaches he covers, regardless of the revenue they bring in to the school.
“It’s wonderful to have Michael back home,” St. Olaf athletics director Ryan Bowles said. “He does a great job for us. First and foremost, it’s clear that he cares deeply for St. Olaf. He grew up at the place and just knows a lot about it.
“He’s just got wonderful institutional knowledge but more importantly he’s got great ownership because he cares so deeply for the place and he’s passionate about it.”
Abdella’s strength is writing, though he’s added to his repertoire.
“Graphic design has become part of it, too,” Abdella said. “I’m not a Photoshop expert but I guess I’m intermediate at it. Just playing around and learning that way. It helps with making publications like recruiting materials or game programs. Media guides aren’t much of a thing anymore, but some departments still make them.”
Becoming an expert on each and every sport is a requisite for the job.
“When I went out east to St. Anselm I didn’t know the first thing about lacrosse. So I had to learn that. I remember as a student worker I was sent wrestling results to see if I could take a stab at writing about it. I didn’t have the first clue about wrestling terminology. Otherwise, I had watched enough sports growing up where I pretty much know.”
His work days are from the 9 to 5 monotony. It’s what keeps him coming back for more in year three.
“The thing I like the most about my job is the variety. Not only the variety of sports, but the variety of things you get to do from day to day,” Abdella said. “Whether it’s video editing, archival research, social media, stat-ing a basketball game, writing an alpine ski recap. There are different parts of the job that keeps it interesting and keeps you on your toes.”