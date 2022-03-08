In addition to Ella Pagel’s state championship and Jake Messner’s second-place finish, the Northfield wrestling team had a total of 11 boys and girls compete Friday and Saturday at the state wrestling tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Mason Pagel (285-pound weight class) and Owen Murphy (160) both qualified individually for state, but both were forced to medically forfeit Friday due to injuries sustained during Thursday’s team tournament.
Still, the Raiders sent Caden Staab (106), Keith Harner (113), Logan Williams (120), Jackson Barron (132), Messner (138), Jayce Barron (152), Darrin Kuyper (170), Ryan Kuyper (182), Nick Mikula (195), Lainey Houts (145 girls) and Ella Pagel (165 girls) onto the state tournament mats.
Harner, Jackson Barron, Ryan Kuyper and Mikula all lost their first-round matchups and were not awarded with a wrestleback opportunity when their first-round opponent lost in the championship quarterfinals.
Staab and Williams both lost in the first round before falling in the wrestleback round Friday.
Jayce Barron lost his first-round matchup before winning his wrestleback to advance to Saturday’s consolation quarterfinals, where he dropped an 8-5 decision.
Darrin Kuyper won his first-round match, but then lost by fall in the championship quarterfinals and the wrestlebacks Friday night to end his state tournament.
Houts stepped onto the mat for the first time Saturday in the girls semifinals, where she lost by fall. Houts then rebounded and won by fall in the third-place match to secure third place in the 145-pound weight class.
Full results for the nine Northfield wrestlers that competed Friday and Saturday, other than Messner and Ella Pagel, are listed below:
106AAA
Champ. Round 1 — Blake Beissel (Hastings) 49-2 won by fall over Caden Staab (Northfield) 26-26 (Fall 0:46)
Cons. Round 1 — Chase Mills (St. Michael-Albertville) 41-10 won by major decision over Caden Staab (Northfield) 26-26 (MD 9-1)
113AAA
Champ. Round 1 — Easton Dircks (Brainerd) 48-3 won by major decision over Keith Harner (Northfield) 35-15 (MD 12-3)
120AAA
Champ. Round 1 — Sam Bethke (Stillwater Area) 47-11 won by tech fall over Logan Williams (Northfield) 26-18 (TF-1.5 4:51 (16-0))
Cons. Round 1 — Sulley Anez (Willmar) 38-10 won by major decision over Logan Williams (Northfield) 26-18 (MD 13-3)
132AAA
Champ. Round 1 — Cooper Larson (Blaine) 36-9 won by decision over Jackson Barron (Northfield) 34-10 (Dec 5-2)
152AAA
Champ. Round 1 — Jimmy Heil (St. Michael-Albertville) 38-11 won by fall over Jayce Barron (Northfield) 21-15 (Fall 3:00)
Cons. Round 1 — Jayce Barron (Northfield) 21-15 won by decision over Riley Quern (Shakopee) 48-8 (Dec 5-3)
Cons. Round 2 — John Lundstrom (Osseo) 17-6 won by decision over Jayce Barron (Northfield) 21-15 (Dec 8-5)
170AAA
Champ. Round 1 — Darrin Kuyper (Northfield) 43-7 won by decision over Ian Pepple (Hastings) 37-11 (Dec 5-2)
Quarterfinal — Hunter Lyden (Stillwater Area) 53-0 won by fall over Darrin Kuyper (Northfield) 43-7 (Fall 2:22)
Cons. Round 1 — Ezra Formaneck (Eastview) 31-9 won by fall over Darrin Kuyper (Northfield) 43-7 (Fall 0:55)
182AAA
Champ. Round 1 — Jericho Cooper (Hastings) 40-10 won by fall over Ryan Kuyper (Northfield) 26-18 (Fall 3:11)
195AAA
Champ. Round 1 — Aidan Wayne (Osseo) 39-7 won by fall over Nickolas Mikula (Northfield) 28-9 (Fall 3:46)
145 Girls
Semifinal — Abby Ervasti (Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie) 3-8 won by fall over Lainey Houts (Northfield) 6-14 (Fall 2:21)
3rd Place Match — Elizabeth Oster (Bemidji) 4-4 won by fall over Lainey Houts (Northfield) 6-14 (Fall 2:27)