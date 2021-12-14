Longtime former St. Olaf College men's and women's swimming and diving coach Dave Hauck was named to the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America's (CSCAA) list of 100 Greatest College Swimming & Diving Coaches of the past 100 years.
Hauck was one of 22 coaches to coach at the NCAA Division III among the 100 coaches named to the elite list. A blue ribbon committee of 58 voters narrowed a group of over 500 nominees down to 263 finalists and ultimately the list of 100 honorees before a steering committee vetted and finalized the selections.
After coming to St. Olaf in the fall of 1966 as the men's gymnastics coach, Hauck built one of the most successful swimming and diving programs in the country starting with the men's program in 1973. In total, Hauck led the men's program for 44 years and the women's program for 27 years, while also serving in a number of other roles on campus.
During Hauck's time at St. Olaf, the Oles won 43 combined men's and women's conference championships, including 20-straight Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) men's titles from 1979-80 to 1998-99 and nine titles during a run of 11-straight women's championships from 1986-87 through 1996-97. He was named the MIAC Coach of the Year a combined eight times, including six times on the men's side (2005-07, 2011-13) and twice on the women's side (2005, 2012).
On a national level, Hauck was a three-time CSCAA NCAA Division III Coach of the Year (1987 men, 1989 women, 2009 men) and his teams scored at the NCAA Division III Championships a combined 62 times (36 men, 26 women). The St. Olaf men finished in the top 10 in the country 12 times in a 13-season span from 1982-83 to 1994-95, while the women placed in the top 15 nationally for five-straight years starting in 1987-88. His program produced 21 NCAA Division III national champions and one national championship relay as well.
In 2000, Hauck was selected as the recipient of the CSCAA's Richard E. Steadman Award, which is given annually to a swimming or diving coach in high school, club, or university ranks who has done the most to spread happiness in the sport of swimming and diving. He was also inducted into the Minnesota Swimming Hall of Fame in 1992 and the St. Olaf Athletics Hall of Fame in 2006.
In total, Hauck coached for over 120 seasons at St. Olaf in a variety of sports and coached over 1,500 student-athletes. Every year, the St. Olaf athletic department awards the Dave Hauck Award to its top graduating male and female student-athletes in honor of distinguished service and leadership, academic achievement, and athletic excellence.
Founded in 1922, the CSCAA is the nation's first organization of college coaches. The mission of the CSCAA is to advance the sport of swimming and diving with coaches at the epicenter of leadership, advocacy, and professional development.