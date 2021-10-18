When the Section 1-4A volleyball tournament starts Friday, Oct. 29, it's anybody's guess who the favorite might be.
The top four seeds — in some order — will be Northfield, Rochester Mayo, Lakeville North and Lakeville South, but the last week of action has brought even more uncertainty around which of those four teams should grab the No. 1 seed in the section with all four finishing the regular season Tuesday.
Northfield coach Tim Torstenson is viewing that uncertainty as a welcome change.
"Before it was locked where it was North or South or us," Torstenson said after a 3-0 win Thursday against Faribault. "Now there's definitely four teams that can contend for it adding Mayo to that mix. It's weird because North, South and us are all sort of rebuilding with a lot of new faces, where we haven't the last few years. The section is different this year, too, with eight teams instead of 12, so it'll be interesting to see what happens over the next three weeks."
Last week's most recent upheaval of the status quo started Tuesday, Oct. 12, when Rochester Mayo held off Northfield for a five-set victory that likely clinched the Big 9 Conference title and delivered the Spartans a massive head-to-head win.
That win was undone at least partially this weekend, however, at the Bachman Invitational at Lakeville North. Torstenson said before this weekend that he thought Rochester Mayo had a right to the No. 1 seed in the section with a good showing in Lakeville.
Instead, the Spartans finished 1-4 while being swept by Sioux Falls Roosevelt (South Dakota), Class AAA No. 1 Marshall, Class AAA No. 2 Stewartville and perhaps most crucially, Lakeville South. Rochester Mayo swept Hill-Murray for its only win of the invitational.
Northfield, meanwhile, finished 3-2 with sweeps of Hill-Murray, Class AAA No. 5 New Prague and Lakeville South, while being swept by Class 4A No. 7 East Ridge and losing 2-1 against Prior Lake. The Raiders had beaten both of East Ridge and Prior Lake at invitationals earlier this season.
Lakeville North had the best weekend of the four Section 1-4A teams, with sweeps of Class AAA No. 2 Stewartville, Rochester Century and Moorhead, a 2-1 win against Class 4A No. 7 East Ridge and a 2-0 loss against Class 4A No. 5 Eden Prairie. Lakeville South beat Rochester Mayo and Sioux Falls Roosevelt, but lost to Class AAA No. 1 Marshall, Northfield and Moorhead.
Lakeville South has struggled to an 11-17 record this season, but has previously shown its class in a 3-0 win against Lakeville North before this weekend's win against Rochester Mayo.
Based on Quality Results Formula (QRF) from minnesota-scores.net, the weekend's results vaulted Lakeville North to the top of the section with their overall ranking of No. 12. Northfield is close behind at No. 14, while Rochester Mayo isn't too far back either at No. 16.
Rochester Century (No. 32) is ranked just ahead of Lakeville South (No. 34) for the No. 4 seed in the eight-team section, but historically South Suburban Conference teams have received a seeding boost over Big 9 Conference teams with similar QRF rankings.
However the seeding shakes out, it appears as if it's truly anyone's section title to win.
"I think the section's more open this year than it's been in quite a while," Torstenson said. "We have to get ready to go because it's coming soon. I think we definitely need to play better than we did the last two (weeks)."