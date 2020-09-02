stanchina and childress

Northfield sophomores Ava Stanchina, left, and Regan Childress, right, celebrate after a goal last season, when the pair helped drive the offense for the Raiders as freshmen. (File Photo)

 By MICHAEL HUGHES mhughes@northfieldnews.com

Even after the departure of a seven-player senior class, the Northfield girls soccer team is entering this season with a glut of experience.

That dichotomy is due to an even larger senior class set to take the field this fall, and a younger group of players who were sprinkled all over the starting lineup last year as freshmen and sophomores.

“They’re doing pretty good,” Northfield coach Sebastian Burset said. “They’re 10th graders and have that one year of experience already with us. I feel pretty comfortable.”

Those sophomores are forwards Regan Childress and Ava Stanchina, who as freshmen implanted themselves into the team’s regular forward rotation. That pair will make up part of the effort to replace since-graduated Erin Morris, who directed the majority of the offense a year ago.

Northfield junior Grace Dickerson supplanted herself as a stalwart center defender last season for the Raiders. (File Photo)

In the early stages of practice, the outlook is positive — from a physical standpoint.

“I’m happy to see this year that we’re better prepared physically with better conditioning,” Burset said. “Hopefully that will help in the games. I know it’s going to be a different season, but the good thing about it is we’re not going to have as many games. We’re going to have time to prepare better, so there’s less probability of us getting injured.”

Those injuries hampered the Raiders last season, from basic scrapes and bruises endured during four-game weeks to other season-ending ailments. Senior midfielder Mya Wesling suffered a torn ACL midway through last season, and is set to return at the start of this year. So is Maddie Smisek, who missed all of last season with a knee injury of her own.

Another byproduct of the subtraction of games from the schedule is how Northfield can utilize the extra practice time.

“I think more than anything, it’s not an ideal season, but it will give us an opportunity to prepare better and see what we really have,” Burset said. “Before we would have one game and then wouldn’t have enough time to adjust to it. With this, I think we’ll have the opportunity to see what we’re missing, fix it and give them time to adjust to that information.”

First match: Sept. 1 vs. Rochester Mayo.

Last year’s record: 9-5-1 overall, 7-3-1 Big 9 Conference.

Last year’s finish: Lost 2-1 against Owatonna in the first round of the Section 1AA playoffs.

Major departures

Darcy Kornkven

Maddy Ims

Rachel Jaranson

Leah Kovach

Erin Morris

Grace Neuger

Sophie Roback

Key returners

Morgan Aug, senior

Wendy Bollum, senior

Cecelia Kivell, senior

Celia Murphy-Pearson, senior

Makenna Nelson, senior

Maddie Smisek, senior

Anna Tritch, senior

Mya Wesling, senior

Grace Dickerson, junior

Julia Peterson, junior

Regan Childress, sophomore

Ava Stanchina, sophomore

Varsity newcomers

Jessica Boland, senior

Jordan Detlie, junior

Evelyn Salgado, junior

Leta Prestemon, sophomore

