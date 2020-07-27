The rally wasn't necessarily powerful or awe-inspiring, but Miesville's ninth-inning surge Monday night at Memorial Park in Dundas certainly was effective.
Miesville took advantage of three singles (one that barely reached the infield dirt), an error and two hit batsmen to pile up three runs in the top of the ninth and secure a 4-3 victory against Dundas. The Dukes entered the ninth inning possessing a 2-1 lead and were able to score once in the bottom of the ninth in addition to placing runners on first and second before a flyout to center field ended the game.
Dundas started by taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first with Mike Ludwig's RBI single to score Tyler Jones, and pushed the lead to 2-0 in the bottom of the third when Jon Bishop arced a towering home run over the right-field fence.
It was Bishop's third home run of the season, while the rest of the Dukes have combined for two.
The Mudhens were able to score in the top of the fourth to trim the deficit to 2-1, but that was all they could manage against Dundas starting pitcher Gabe Pilla. Pilla fired six innings while allowing only two hits and striking out six batters.
He exited at the start of the seventh inning, when Charlie Ruud entered in relief. In the top of the eighth, Miesville put runners on second and third with two outs, but Ruud was able to preserve the one-run lead by inducing a groundout to shortstop Todd Mathison.
In the top of the ninth, however, Ruud surrendered back-to-back singles with one out. That brought in Mathison — in only his second pitching appearance of the season — to try and earn the save with a one-run lead and runners at the corners.
The first batter bounced a groundball, but Ruud — who shifted to second base after exiting the mound — bobbled the ball in an attempt at a game-ending double play and the Dukes were not able to record an out. With the game tied 2-2 and runners at first and second, Mathison then hit back-to-back batters to force in the go-ahead run.
After a strikeout, Miesville third baseman Deryk Marks tapped a grounder just past Mathison's left side but slow enough that a charging Ruud was unable to make a play on Marks at first base for an RBI infield single to stretch the lead to 4-2.
In the bottom of the ninth, Dundas center fielder Haydn Lanoue sliced a one-out double down the left-field line to force Miesville starting pitcher Connor Malcolm out of the game. Jones then singled to put runners at the corners with one out, before first baseman Nate Van Roekel grounded into a fielders choice to drive in Lanoue from third base.
After Bishop coaxed a walk to put runners on first and second with two outs, Ludwig flied out to center field to end the game.
The loss comes in the final game of the regular season for the Dukes, who finish at 6-6 in Section 1B play. That puts Dundas in fourth place in the seven-team Section 1B, although it could still rise to third place or drop to fifth place depending on what happens in the final week of the regular season.
The top three teams in the section will have the benefit of two home games in a best-of-three playoff series to decide three of the section's four berths into the Class B state tournament, while the Dukes have done enough to avoid the play-in round between the sixth- and seventh-best teams.
Miesville, meanwhile, maintains its one-game lead over Elko atop Section 1B.