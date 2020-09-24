Both the Northfield boys and girls cross country teams finished second in triangulars Thursday afternoon in Mankato. The hosts, Mankato East, won both races, while Austin finished third in both the boys and girls contests.
In the girls race, Northfield senior Nicole Theberath and eighth-grader Anna Forbord finished first and second, but the Cougars accounted for the next four runners across the line. Junior Clara Lippert crossed in seventh, Adriana Fleming finished ninth and Claire Bussman swiped 11th place.
The first pack of Mankato East runners allowed it to total only 28 points, while Northfield finished close behind with 30 and Austin was a distant third with 78 finishing points.
In the boys race, the Cougars grouped their five first runners in the top nine finishing positions including first-place Andrew Johnson. Senior Martin Brice finished second overall for the Raiders, who were also helped by sophomore Nathan Amundson in sixth, and then a flurry of Will Beaumaster, Nikolas Stoufis, Sam Folland and Robby Swenson in 14th, 15th, 16th and 17th.
Mankato East cruised to the win with 26 points, while Northfield (50) was able to hold off Austin (56) for second place.
Both the boys and girls teams will travel to run at Albert Lea on Thursday, Oct. 1, in the final regular-season event of the year.