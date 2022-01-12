The Northfield girls basketball was unable to find the range in Tuesday night's 47-34 loss against Albert Lea at Northfield High School.

The Tigers led 24-14 at halftime.

The Raiders finished the game shooting 22.5% from the field, including a 3-for-17 mark from inside the arc.

Samantha Ims and Ryann Eddy led the offense with 11 and nine points, respectively. Both players drained a pair of 3-pointers, while Eddy snatched eight rebounds and Ims dished out a pair of assists.

Northfield next travels to Winona on Friday night.

