The Northfield boys golf team was helped Monday afternoon at Faribault Golf and County Club by one low score from Nate Stevens and five scores all within two shots of each other.
Stevens led the way with a 70, Jack Wendt and Grant Boardman shot 82s, McGuire Fink and 83, and Jeb Sawyer and Ike Vessey both carder 84s. That was more than enough to lift the Raiders past Faribault 317-378 in a dual match.
Northfield next plays Tuesday, May 25 in the second day of the Big 9 Conference tournament at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.