The Northfield volleyball team racked up 13 aces Tuesday night in a 25-16, 25-16, 25-17 sweep of Red Wing in Northfield.
Tawni King and Teagan Timperley both finished with four aces apiece, while Bella Rushing and Hannah Koester both added a pair of aces, and Kaitlyn Kotek finished with one ace.
Timperley also led the way offensively with her 11 kills, Sydney Jaynes and Maddie McDowell both tallied eight kills, Addison Ertz finished with five kills and Annelise Larson and Koester both notched four kills.
Teagan Jaynes handled the bulk of the setting duties with 30 assists, while Timperley finished with eight assists.
Defensively, Rushing notched 21 digs, while Sydney Jaynes helped out with 15 digs, both of Timperley and Teagan Jaynes finished with six digs. At the net, Larson picked up two blocks.
Northfield next travels to Owatonna on Thursday night.