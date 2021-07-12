At the AAU National tournament in Orlando during late June, there was no mistaking how different the summer of 2021 is compared to 12 months ago.
With multiple courts strewn around the Orange County Convention Center and a wave of college coaches dotting the sidelines, college recruiting was back in full force after the recruiting dead period that was put in place at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic was lifted June 1.
For the Northern Lights 16-1 club volleyball team and rising Northfield High School junior Sydney Jaynes, that experience was a jolt back to reality.
"Last year my team got used to seeing college coaches surrounding our court at the two tournaments we played before COVID shut everything down," Jaynes said. "However, that seemed like forever ago so I was definitely nervous having Division I coaches sitting around my court watching me and my team play in Orlando at the first tournament we were at after the June 1st recruiting opened back up."
That was the case for a number of local athletes during the month of June, when the recruiting spout opened back up to 100% to allow full contact between colleges and their prospective athletes for the first time in more than a year.
Rising Faribault High School senior Devin Lockerby packed nearly a full recruiting cycle into the month of June, and the offensive and defensive lineman officially committed last week to play at North Dakota State after a summer filled with six camps and all five of his allotted official visits.
“It’s completely different,” Lockerby said. “Really, just being able to go out now in June has been great. Last year, we couldn’t do anything. It was all Twitter DMs and phone calls and Zooms, so now actually being able to be on campus has really helped.”
Jaynes hasn't reached that point in her recruiting cycle just yet. As a rising junior, she was allowed to first start talking with coaches June 15. The next big date circled on the calendar is Aug. 1, when Jaynes and other rising junior around the country can start to set up their five official visits.
That makes the month of July crucial for both Jaynes and college coaches.
"I don’t want to rush my decision," Jaynes said. "I want to get to know the coaches and programs of the schools I’m the most interested in and see if I’m a fit for their team and their culture. I don’t know when I’ll make my decision but I know I look forward to narrowing down my options this month so I can plan some official visits for after Aug. 1."
Jaynes said she attended a couple college camps in June and has a few more lined up for July to help with that process.
In addition to the handful of college camps Jaynes is participating in this summer, she's also taking part in the USA Volleyball National Team Development Program Summer Training Series from July 18-23 in Anaheim.
In addition to providing additional recruiting exposure to the college coaches running the camp, that also presents an opportunity to simply improve.
For Lockerby, that part was as important as the recruiting aspect.
“My footwork, especially, has really improved throughout all these camps,” Lockerby said. “Obviously some coaches say different things and whatnot, but it’s still the same kinds of things. It helps a lot and hopefully I can bring it to some of the guys during the season, too.”
Even during the recruiting dead period last summer and this spring, Jaynes said she visited campuses within driving distance, but she was unable to step foot inside any buildings or officially meet anyone associated with the volleyball programs.
While this summer has still featured plenty of phone calls, FaceTimes and Zooms based on where she is in the recruiting process, even the handful of face-to-face interactions have been enlightening.
"It was definitely great to finally get to talk with the coaches who are recruiting me so that you can learn about how they coach, what is important to their program, what their academics are like, and what they are looking for in their recruits," Jaynes said. "Every coach I’ve talked with has been amazing and it gets easier and easier asking questions and not being so nervous talking to these big time coaches that I have seen on TV."