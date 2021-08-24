After a season in which the Northfield boys and girls cross country teams raced to great successes, both squads now need to replace valuable contributors from last fall.
For the girls team, the Raiders lose their No. 1 runner, Nicole Theberath, to graduation, in addition to Claire Bussmann and Erica Loe. The boys team, meanwhile, loses its No. 1 runner, Martin Brice, plus Nik Stoufis and Robbie Swenson.
That’s not to say both Northfield teams are without speed this season.
Junior Nathan Amundson finished in a position at last year’s Section 1AAA race that would have qualified him for the state meet, if it had not been cancelled due to COVID-19. Freshman Anna Forbord kept pace with Theberath for much of last season as well, and flashed the speed to potentially make her inaugural trip to state this year.
“I am really excited to see what Nathan and Anna will be able to accomplish this year,” Northfield coach Nichole Porath said. “I know they will both be vying for a state qualifier spot again, and it will be nice for them to actually be able to race at state this year.”
Porath also pointed to last year’s success, which at times was built largely on runners consistently extracting every ounce of speed out of their body, as something that can produce quick times this year, even after the graduation losses.
“Success breeds success,” Porath said. “This year’s team knows what we accomplished last year and is so eager to build on that. They know that will be hard to do, but the fire I see in them to make the most of this season is really inspiring. They’re hungry, they’re ready to work hard, and most importantly, they’re having fun while trying to chase down all they can.”
On the girls team, Porath mentioned varsity returners Adriana Fleming and Clara Lippert as a pair of runners who can gravitate toward the front of the pack, while the Raiders will also be helped by seniors Ella Mayer, Julia Tassava and Mary Rizzo.
The Northfield girls team is also set to be helped by newcomers and former junior varsity runners Peyton Quass, Corrie Demas, Claire Casson, Clara Menssen, Gracyn Mosley, Abby Borgerding and Claire Forbord.
“For the girls, although it is a big rebuilding year for us, I’m optimistic that the girls might be a stronger team this year than last year based on the large number of younger girls we have out for the team,” Porath said.
On the boys side, Porath pointed to Sam Folland, Cullen Merritt and Adam Reisetter as key runners coming back this year that can help the varsity squad, while Will Beaumaster, Carson Blaisdell, Carter Lefkowitz, David Rhoades, Eric Haines and Sam Lockner are all seniors this year.
That’s in addition to a long list of younger runners that have joined a large pack chasing down those final varsity spots.
“We had a large number of middle school runners who ran track and then continued on to go to captains practice daily,” Porath said. “I’d list the names of those that might be contributors because of their work this summer, but I’d be writing a novella. This really bodes well for us in a rebuilding year.”