Anna Scheglowski made sure to cap off Wednesday's Section 1AA swimming preliminaries at the Rochester Recreation Center with a bang.
The Northfield girls swimming and diving team qualified 18 individual entrants — plus all three relays — into Friday's championship and consolation finals. After the meet program had finished, though, there was still one detail left to be ironed out.
In the preliminaries for the 50-yard freestyle, Scheglowski had tied with a Lakeville South swimmer for eighth place with times of 25.36 seconds. With only the top eight swimmers earning a lane in the championship final, and the next eight slotting into the consolation finals, a swim off was required.
Both swimmers improved on their initial preliminary times, but it was Scheglowski's mark of 25.00 seconds that earned the final spot in the championship final by .19 seconds.
That accounted for one of four individual entrants — plus all three relays — to qualify for championship finals. Along with Scheglowski, Paige Steenblock finished third in the 200 individual medley and second in the 100 backstroke, while Sundby finished sixth in the 100 breaststroke.
Scheglowski nearly added a second individual championship final to her Friday schedule, but she finished .01 seconds off of eighth place in the 100 butterfly. Instead she'll swim in the consolation finals, where she can still score team points and qualify for state if she notches a time faster than the established state standard.
Listed below are all of Northfield's qualifying swimmers into Friday's championship and consolation finals, which are set to begin at 6 p.m. at the Rochester Recreation Center.
200-yard freestyle — 14. Ananda Myint (2:03.10), 16. Nora Kortuem (2:04.69).
200 individual medley — 3. Paige Steenblock (2:11.19), 11. Liv Fossum (2:19.27), 15. Jeanette Pelletier (2:22.81).
50 freestyle — 8. Anna Scheglowski (25.36), 10. Lindsay Sundby (25.62).
100 butterfly — 9. Anna Scheglowski (1:00.63), 11. Nora Kortuem (1:01.98), 15. Alivia Kortuem (1:04.47).
100 freestyle — 10. Ananda Myint (55.93).
500 freestyle — 12. Siri Narveson (5:37.67).
100 backstroke — 2. Paige Steenblock (59.80), 8. Josie Hauck (1:03.48), 14. Jeanette Pelletier (1:04.73), 15. Liv Fossum (1:05.68).
100 breaststroke — 6. Lindsay Sundby (1:08.91), 14. Charlotte Flory (1:12.40).