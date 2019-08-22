*All box scores are located at the bottom of the page
The Northfield girls tennis team started its season with a home split on Thursday afternoon against Rochester Mayo and Albert Lea.
First, the Raiders fell 7-0 against the Spartans, who are the reigning Section 1AA champs and finished third in the Class AA state tournament a year ago.
The waters were a bit calmer in the second match of the afternoon, when fueled by a singles sweep Northfield breezed to a 5-2 victory against Albert Lea. Junior Libby Brust recorded a 6-1, 6-1 victory at No. 1 singles, senior Athena Pitsavas finished with a 6-2, 6-1 victory at No. 2 singles, freshman Gabbi Grant fought to a 6-4, 6-3 win at No. 3 singles and junior Caroline Ash triumphed 6-1, 6-0 at No. 4 singles.
Junior Celine Falcon-Geist and freshman Marie Labenski combined for a 2-6, 7-5, 10-7 win at No. 3 singles for the final Northfield point.
"We've got plenty of work to do," Northfield coach Mark Johnson said. "We're trying to figure out some lineups and trying to get better. It's good to get a home win, but we've got things to work on and we'll continue to do that."
Northfield volleyball cruises in debut
A year ago, it took Northfield five sets to win at Farmington to start the 2018 campaign. This season, the Raiders sprinted to a 25-13, 25-13, 25-14 victory against the Tigers at Northfield High School in 2019's first competition.
Juniors Megan Reilly, Rachel Wieber and Sylvia Koenig each recorded a team-high 11 kills, while senior Bronwyn Timperley finished with five. Senior Lida King finished with 40 assists and added a team-high five aces, while junior Emma Torstenson added three aces on top of her team-high 10 digs.
Freshman Sydney Jaynes added nine digs, while Wieber pitched in eight. The Raiders also finished the match swinging at a blazing 41 percent.
The competition figures to toughen Tuesday, when Class AAA No. 9-ranked New Prague visits Northfield.
Randolph volleyball claims five-setter
The Rockets started their season with some drama.
After falling down two sets to one Thursday night at home against Blooming Prairie, Randolph stormed back to win the final to sets and register a 25-20, 19-25, 20-25, 28-26, 15-11 victory.
Last year, Blooming Prairie won the only matchup between the teams 3-1. Randolph will next be in action Monday night when it travels to battle Southland.