What’s better with wrapping up the season with a trio of podium finishes at the Class A state swimming and diving championships? Doing so while breaking a pair of school records in the process.
That’s what Northfield sophomore Jens Kasten accomplished Saturday afternoon at the University of Minnesota, where he finished third in the 50-yard freestyle, seventh in the 100 breaststroke and fourth in the 200 freestyle relay alongside senior Owen Lehmkuhl, senior Aidan Hales and eighth grader Will Redetzke.
He broke the school records in the 100 breaststroke and 50 freestyle, with previous 50 freestyle record-holder Andrew Becker watching from the stands.
“I love Becker and I was happy to see him here regardless of the record,” Kasten said.
Since Becker set that record as a senior in 2019, he’s gone on to swim at Gustavus Adolphus College, where he’s ranked as one of the top freestyle sprinters in the country.
“As a sophomore he broke the record of a kid that’s absolutely lighting up Division III,” Northfield coach Doug Davis said. “He made a name for himself. It’s kind of funny because he was up in the stands, too. Andrew Becker was up top with (Bryce) Malecha and a few of the other Gusties watching it, so he got to see it go down, which is kind of fun.”
In addition to the three podium finishes, Northfield also had five other swims place in the top 16 Saturday to help it finish ninth as a team with 102 points. That accomplished both primary goals for the Gators, which were to place in the top 10 and score in the triple digits.
Breck/Blake continued its reign of terror over Class A with a whopping 495.5 points, ahead of second-place Alexandria (203), third-place St. Thomas Academy (175) and fourth-place Mankato East (157.5)
“(In Friday’s prelims) we came in and had an OK day,” Davis said. “A few of our swims we would have liked to have been a little faster and we got eight of our nine swims back to finals. We were happy that all the boys that swam (Friday) got to swim (Saturday). The goal was to come out (Saturday) and race, really enjoy it and see if you can be faster. With the exception of Lehmkuhl in the fly — who had a great swim today, swam a little bit different and smarter than yesterday — all the rest of the swims were faster.”
In Saturday’s consolation finals, the 200 medley relay of Kasten, Connor Berndt, Lehmkuhl and Hales finished first to claim ninth overall.
Will Redetzke finished 13th overall in the 200 freestyle, Lehmkuhl was 10th overall in the 100 butterfly, Luke Redetzke was 14th overall in the 100 breaststroke, and the 400 freestyle relay team of Lehmkuhl, Will Redetzke, Oliver Momberg and Jebryan Sawyer claimed 11th overall.
“From what we were seeing at the beginning of the season to where we are now, like every year it’s just huge gains for everyone,” Kasten said. “It’s just all the hard work that everyone’s put in and I think we all deserve it.”
For a number of the younger athletes on Northfield’s state roster, this was their first full state experience after two years in Class AA and the COVID-altered state meet in 2021.
That bodes well for future seasons in the pool.
“We’ve got Will Redetzke as an eighth grader, Luke Redetzke coming up, Oliver Momberg a ninth grader coming back,” Davis said. “A number of those boys got a chance to see this meet up here and splash around. Very encouraged that while we’re graduating a lot of talent with a pretty deep senior class, we have a lot of athletes that are going to be able to swim and perform at this level, compete and make a name for themselves.”