Northfield's Connor Berndt emerges from his breakout while swimming the backstroke during Saturday's Big 9 Conference championships at the Rochester Recreation Center. (Michael Hughes/southernminn.com)
Backed by a pair of individual conference champions and numerous top-three finishes, the Northfield boys swimming and diving team claimed second at the Big 9 Conference championships Friday and Saturday.
The action started Friday afternoon with the diving competition at Northfield Middle School before shifting Saturday to the Rochester Recreation Center for swimming.
The first title for the Gators came in the 500-yard freestyle, where eighth grader Will Redetzke was locked in a stroke-for-stroke dual with Rochester John Marshall's Tucker Holmes. Redetzke spent most of the race just a touch behind Holmes, but overtook him in the final 50 yards to win with a time of 4 minutes, 50.76 seconds. Holmes finished only three-tenths of a second behind.
Northfield's second champion was a bit more cut and dry, as sophomore Jens Kasten led from start to finish to win the 100 breaststroke in 1:00.59.
Redetzke also sped to third place in the 200 freestyle, and joined with Kasten, Owen Lehmkuhl and Aidan Hales to finish second in the 200 freestyle relay. Kasten, Lehmkuhl and Hales were joined by Connor Berndt to pick up another second-place finish in the 200 medley relay.
The Gators also picked up six other podium finishes. Kasten claimed fourth in the 50 freestyle, Erick Granquist finished eighth in the 1-meter diving, Lehmkuhl sped to fifth in the 100 butterfly, Josh Kraby motored to eighth in the 100 backstroke, Luke Redetzke raced to fifth in the 100 breaststroke, and the quartet of Will Redetzke, Nick Scheglowski, Oliver Momberg and Jebryan Sawyer finished the meet with a sixth-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay.
Northfield now continues its taper in preparation for the Section 1A championships. Swimming preliminaries are slated for Wednesday, Feb. 23 at the Rochester Recreation Center, the diving competition is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 24 at Northfield Middle School, and swimming finals will take place Friday, Feb. 25 at the Rochester Recreation Center.