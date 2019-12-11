Game: Rochester Century (1-4) at (Northfield (2-3), 7:30 p.m., Friday at Northfield High School.
Last year: The Raiders comfortably swept the Panthers in both matchups last year by scores of 66-37 and 59-26.
Recent results: Northfield was nicked in the final minute by Class AAA No. 5 Red Wing, which escaped Friday night at home with a 56-55 victory, before an 80-48 loss against Rochester John Marshall. Rochester Century, meanwhile, is coming off a 67-54 win against Winona, a 70-39 loss against Owatonna and a 65-47 defeat against Mankato West.
1. The Panthers are in a similar boat to the Raiders, in that the team on the court this year will largely mirror the squad who take the floor next season. While Northfield is without any seniors on this year’s roster, Rochester Century sports only one senior, in addition to just one junior, while 11 of 19 rostered players are sophomores. One of those sophomores is Jordyn Sutton, who led the team in scoring last year as a freshman with 10.2 points a game and is back in double-digit scoring this year to lead the team.
2. Quickly, junior forward Annika Richardson has asserted herself as the dominant scorer through the first four games for the Raiders by averaging 14.8 points a contest. In the last three games, that figure spikes to 16.0 a game, which includes her 24-point outburst in the one-point loss at Red Wing. There’s potential for further growth as well, because while she’s nailing 91.7% of her free throws and 47.7% of her attempts from inside the arc, when she’s ventured outside the 3-point line she’s converted only 7 of her 28 attempts, good for 25%. If that number creeps back toward last year’s average of 50% (11 of 22), the scoring numbers will rise with the percentage.
3. So far, Northfield has been able to more or less pull off adjusting on the fly to a new offensive system. One area where that adjustment has been slow to fully install, though, is how often the team is turning the ball over. Through four games, the Raiders have turned it over 96 times compared to 68 assists, a pair of numbers Northfield will try to flip as the season progresses.