At the start of the season, Northfield cross country coach Nicole Porath had no idea what to expect from the next two months.
On the girls side, the Raiders graduated two of their top five runners (Elizabeth Acheson and Grace Acheson), while it's top runner from last season (junior Nichole Theberath) was sidelined with a torn meniscus she suffered during the spring.
There weren't the same level of losses on the boys side, but a similar uncertainty surrounded a group that two or three years ago was one of the youngest in the state.
For the Northfield boys, that youth grew up, moving up to seventh at the Big 9 Conference Championships on Oct. 15 after finishing 10th last year, while the girls shot all the way up to fifth after slotting into ninth a year ago, with Theberath leading the girls with an eighth-place finish and junior Martin Brice doing the same for the boys with an eighth-place finish.
"On paper, Nicole had torn her meniscus, Elizabeth Acheson had graduated, Grace Acheson has graduated, so that was three of our top five and I was like, 'Oh man, this is going to be a rough year,'" Porath said about the girls team. "But then Nicole came in and has just gotten stronger and stronger and our girls team has just developed really well. We were fifth at conference and so close to third and that's huge for the girls."
Northfield finished only five points behind fourth-place Rochester Century and nine points behind third-place Owatonna — two teams it will race against again Thursday afternoon at the Section 1AA Championships at Owatonna Brooktree Golf Course. For Brice and Theberath, an top-eight individual finish Thursday when the the runners from the two advancing teams are removed from consideration would mean they qualify for state individually.
While a mostly-healthy Theberath (she still feels some pain in her knee) led the way for the girls, it was depth that lifted the Raiders. With the top five individual placements being added up for a team's final score, more than a top runner or two is needed for a strong team finish.
So, the fact that Northfield's top five runners were separated by only one minute, five seconds — the smallest gap in the 12-team field — allowed it to shoot up the standings.
"We're more of a pack now," Theberath said. "I remember when I (joined the team) I would finish, catch my breath and then people would be coming in. Now I turn around and there's five teammates behind me."
At the Big 9 meet, the other scoring positions were filled out by sophomore Adriana Fleming, who finished 19th and Porath described as "it's like the fire has been lit underneath her where she's learned to compete and learned to believe in herself."
After Fleming, sophomore Clara Lippert finished in 27th, junior Erica Loe slotted into 30th, senior Katie Schroeer was close behind in 31st and even the team's sixth runner, senior Kyra Price, is not far off in 37th.
That top-end depth, combined with the fact four of the top six will be back next year and the team's numbers have nearly doubled since Porath took over as the team's coach three years ago, means the Raiders are starting to see possibilities of finishing among the top two teams at section to qualify for state next year if not this season.
"I actually have hopes for us to go as a team to state, even if we don't make it this year then next year," Theberath said. "All the teams are losing their best runners and we're gaining (speed)."
Boys bolstered by Brice
The last Northfield team to compete at state was the boys group in 2016, back when Brice was just an eighth-grader.
Now, Brice is leading a young Raider group that's gaining confidence with every meet.
"It's really incredible," Brice said, "because I've seen the work we're putting in and I'm glad we're actually seeing the results of that work."
For Brice, the work started over the summer with training that didn't involve running.
In addition to summer workouts with the cross country team, Brice traveled to Alberta, Canada, to backpack Willmore Wilderness Park for 30 days as part of a trip through the Northfield Area Family YMCA.
"Just getting outside every day and walking for seven plus miles every day probably made my legs work pretty well," Brice said. "It definitely helped my endurance a lot."
That's helped Brice shoot to the top of the pack for the Raiders after he spent last season consistently in a scoring position, but not in one of the top two spots. At last week's Big 9 Conference Championships, Brice led the way with an eighth-place finish.
"I knew he'd make a jump up, but maybe not this big of a jump, so it's been a pleasant surprise," Porath said. "He's taken the role of lead runner for us really seriously and he's been a great leader."
Brice broke the 17-minute mark for the first time at the Big 9 meet with a time of 16:43, and he was joined by freshman Nathan Amundson, who finished 13th in 16:49 to gain all-conference honors along with Brice. Amundson's time is also the second-fastest mark from a freshman in program history.
Supporting those two were sophomore Adam Reisetter in 36th place, senior Owen Halls in 55th place and sophomore Will Beaumaster in 59th place.
The Raiders are still one of the youngest teams in the conference and section, meaning these gains represent a potential launching spot for the years to come. If that occurs, though, it will owe some of the credit to Halls, one of the team's captains who has exploded into team's five scoring spots this season and inspired the group, according to Porath.
"Last year he did well, but definitely didn't have the fire that he had, especially not at conference, where he was just determined to get every person out there," Porath said. "Just to see the boys team come together like that is super fun."