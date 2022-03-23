Call it luck, coincidence or happenstance, but Jeffrey Sullivan is sure of one thing: he’s happy with his fashion choices last summer during a trip to Red Barn Farm in Northfield.
Sullivan, who lives in Apple Valley, was looking for places to take family members visiting from Texas and decided on the picturesque Northfield pizza joint. While getting ready for the drive down, he absentmindedly threw on a polo shirt emblazoned with a USA Weightlifting logo.
That choice led to a sequence of events that culminated with the Northfield weightlifting team finishing second in the state this year, in addition to the junior varsity team snagging third.
“You can definitely say all the planets were aligned and the stars were shining down on us,” Sullivan said.
After arriving at Red Barn Farm, Sullivan, his wife and two kids stopped in the gift shop. Sullivan trekked back outside shortly after to finalize the group’s pizza order, but his polo shirt left an impression on Rylee Nelson, who was working in the gift shop that day.
Nelson approached Sullivan’s wife and asked if she had correctly spotted the USAW logo on his shirt, before asking for a moment of his time.
“My wife comes down and tells me this young lady wants to talk with me about weightlifting, so I go up there,” Sullivan said. “I’d been looking to get into the sport and to coach, but I was thinking of more of a one-on-one type of coaching over the summer.”
Turns out, Nelson and her teammates on the Northfield weightlifting team were in limbo. After finishing out the 2020-21 season with a special waiver to allow TJ Wiebe to coach without an official license after a midseason coaching change, the Raiders were without a full-time certified coach for the 2021-22 campaign and in danger of losing their team.
Nelson then passed along the contact information for Northfield Public School Activities Director Joel Olson, who interviewed Sullivan and promptly hired him as the school’s new weightlifting coach.
From there, big-time results followed.
“It comes down to the trust these kids had in me,” Sullivan said.
Northfield sent a total of 14 weightlifters to the state tournament, with 13 placing in the top five in either the varsity or junior varsity divisions.
Carson Muench, Spencer Mellgren and Rylee Nelson all claimed varsity championships in their weight classes, while Elliot Ness and Caleb Grawe did the same at the junior varsity level.
“I started to realize how good of a chance we had about midway through our season,” Sullivan said. “At about the second or third meet when a lot of our returning members like Jacob Kick, Carson Muench, Jackson Jerdee, Andy Block, Rylee Nelson, Lindsay Stanton, a freshman Elliot Ness, how they were all performing and how incredibly strong they were.
“We had a lot of new lifters that stepped up and performed, too. Caleb Grawe, a freshman lifter this year, this was his first time ever being an Olympic weightlifter. He won a state championship in his weight class in JV and broke two state records as a freshman.”
Part of that state success might have been due to a little extra motivation provided by Sullivan. As a potential reward, the first-year coach told his team that if it won a state championship, they could shave his head.
While the Raiders finished just shy of Lakeville South to finish second at state, a compromise of copious amounts a pie in the face was reached.
“To make concessions to give them something to look forward to...my 11-year old son came up with the idea of having the team pie me in the face,” Sullivan said. “I said, ‘OK, who do you want to pie me in the face?’ He goes, ‘I want everybody to pie you in the face.’”
Sullivan credits the team’s four captains — Nelson, Kick, Stanton and Colton Pryor — with helping the Raiders reach those heights in his first year coaching the program, in addition to TJ Wiebe staying on as an assistant coach.
Based on early conversations since the season ended, Sullivan thinks he might add a few more assistant coaches next season.
“It’s been such a joy to come in, get the know them and watch them perform,” Sullivan said. “I have a couple that are graduating this year that have asked about getting certified as a coach and coming back to help as an assistant coach next year.”