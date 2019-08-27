After the graduation of a 34-player senior class from a year ago, there will be plenty of new faces on the field when Northfield football starts its season Friday night in Rochester.
The same can be said for Northfield's opponent, Rochester Mayo, which graduates star running back Israel Lozoya, but does bring back plenty of offensive firepower. That starts and ends with senior quarterback Cade Sheehan.
"They obviously don't have the (running) back, but the quarterback is the same kid and he's the show," Northfield coach Bubba Sullivan said. "We think they're going to throw a ton and they're very athletic, so it's a very different Mayo team in that way. On the defensive side of the ball they're showing a couple different looks they haven't shown before, so it's a tough team to get ready for in the first game."
For the Raiders, the offense will look drastically different. The only skill player returning is senior Gavin Rataj, who last year started at wide receiver but will take snaps under center in the season opener.
Junior Cole Stanchina will also take a handful of snaps at quarterback Friday night, but the majority will go to Rataj.
"They're both very athletic, so they can do a lot," Sullivan said. "They both give us athletic quarterbacks, so we're excited to have a little depth there."
A spot where Northfield returns experience is along the offensive line, where Eli Bowman, Kevin Grundhoffer, David Tonjum and Nick Lopez saw significant playing time a year ago.
In Saturday's scrimmage at Northfield, where the Raiders faced off against Faribault, South St. Paul and Rochester Lourdes, Sullivan highlighted the play of Tonjum in particular.
"We held our own, and I don't think we were dominant, I don't think we were dominated," Sullivan said. "It was just a solid effort. We found a few things we like. I thought Tonjum played great. He looked really good, and then there's certainly plenty of things to work on."
Northfield will be without one or two major players Friday due to injury, although Sullivan declined to specify which players aren't fully healthy.
"We're not perfect," Sullivan said. "We've got a couple guys that will probably be out. We're missing one or two key kids, but we have to strap up and play."