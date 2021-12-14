The Northfield Hiliners competed Saturday afternoon at the Lakeville North Invitational and notched a seventh-place finish in the high kick and an eighth-place finish in the jazz.
Nine teams competed in high kick, while eight teams competed in jazz. Lakeville North and Lakeville South finished first and second in both disciplines.
Fellow Big 9 Conference schools Rochester Mayo — ninth in high kick, sixth in jazz — and Owatonna — eighth in high kick, seventh in jazz — both competed as well.
Northfield next competes Saturday at an invitational at Rochester Century.