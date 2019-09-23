So far this year, Northfield volleyball has broken through every barrier representing a potential challenge.
Saturday in Apple Valley, the Class AAA No. 2-ranked Raiders (15-1) encountered a mountain they weren't capable of scaling yet, though, as they claimed second at the Apple Valley Invitational after a 25-21, 25-14 loss against Class AAA No. 1 Eagan, last year's state runner-up.
It was the first loss of the year for Northfield, while Eagan improved to 15-0.
To reach the final, the Raiders surged past host Apple Valley 25-14, 25-16, Class AAA No. 5 East Ridge 25-21, 25-17 in the quarterfinals and Class AAA No. 3 Wayzata 25-21, 25-13 in the semifinals. It's the second time Northfield has topped Wayzata after the two teams met in the finals of the Southwest MN Challenge earlier in September.
Throughout the four matches, junior Megan Reilly notched a team-high 46 kills, junior Rachel Wieber paired 25 digs with 17 kills, senior Bronwyn Timperley mixed together 26 digs, 11 kills and three blocks, junior Sylvia Koenig notched 13 kills and a team-high five blocks, junior Emma Torstenson sprawled for a team-high 31 digs in addition to three aces and senior Lida King dished out 98 of Northfield's 104 assists while also recording 15 digs.
The Raiders next travel Tuesday to play at Rochester Century before returning home Thursday to battle Mankato East.
Northfield girls soccer tops St. Peter
The Raiders notched their second consecutive 2-0 victory Saturday afternoon, this time at home against St. Peter.
Senior Grace Neuger and junior Wendy Bollum scored for Northfield, while senior Leah Kovach provided an assist on Bollum's goal.
There's not much of a break for the Raiders, who next play Monday at home against Rochester Century, are scheduled to battle Rochester Mayo at home Tuesday and then travel to Big 9 Conference leaders Mankato West on Thursday.
Gators finish 7th at Maroon and Gold Invite
In an early taste of action at the University of Minnesota, the site of the True Team and state championships later this fall, the Northfield girls swimming and diving team finished seventh out of 10 teams in a loaded field at the Maroon and Gold Invite on Saturday night.
Minnetonka (552.5 points) edged Eden Prairie (514 points) for the title, while Northfield garnered 121 points and fellow Section 1AA member Rochester Mayo landed in 10th with 29 points.
The two top-eight finishers for the Gators were the 200-yard freestyle relay, which posted a time of 1 minute, 43.08 seconds to finish eighth thanks to the swims of sophomore Anna Scheglowski, senior Ella Palmquist, junior Ellen Varley and senior Signe Hauck, and junior Zibby Hanifl courtesy of a sixth-place finish in the diving competition. Her total of 180.05 points was less than eight points behind winner Rachel Patton (Minnetonka, 187.70).
Also scoring for Northfield was the 200 medley relay of Varley, Scheglowski, sophomore Lindsay Sundby and senior Alice Zhang (10th, 1:56), and their 200 medley relay counterparts sophomore Paige Steenblock, junior Ava O'Neill, senior Chloe Mellgren and senior Caroline Peterson (16th, 1:59.81).
Repeat individual scorers included Zhang (10th in the 200 individual medley, 12th in 100 free), Steenblock (12th in 200 IM, 15th in 500 free), Palmquist (12th in 50 free, 11th in 100 butterfly), Scheglowski (14th in 50 free, 16th in 100 free), senior Tatum Hauck (13th in 200 free, 16th in 500 free), while Signe Hauck finished 12th in the 100 breaststroke and sophomore Sidney Petersen nabbed 13th in the diving competition.