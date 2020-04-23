When Sylvia Koenig stepped onto the court last August, she was a relative unknown in the Minnesota volleyball community.
A junior, Koenig was a club volleyball veteran, but had yet to play varsity — stuck behind a group of tall, long and talented middle hitters who had graduated the year before.
Now, six months later and after leading the Raiders in blocks last season, Koenig is a committed Division I volleyball player. When Miami University (Ohio) called Tuesday to offer Koenig a scholarship, she didn't waste much time in finalizing a spot at her dream school.
"I've been dreaming about it for eight months or so, and I just knew it was the place for me," Koenig said. "When I went on the visit it felt like home. I loved all the girls and all the coaches and the whole program. It was exactly what I wanted."
Last year, the Redhawks finished 17-12 overall and 12-4 in the Mid-American Conference (MAC) for their fourth consecutive regular-season conference title while qualifying for the National Invitational Volleyball Championship.
Miami first reached out to Koenig in the midst of her high school breakout in October, and Koenig was on campus for a visit to watch the team's final regular-season match — a sweep of Western Michigan on Nov. 16.
"They have good academics and I like that it's a bigger school in a smaller town," Koenig said. "The town is super cute and it has a lot of things to do. The volleyball program is super good and they're really successful, so I'm just excited to get to be part of something like that."
Koenig said Miami was the only school she seriously considered, and after talking to other programs she always caught herself comparing them back to Miami. Still, Koenig said it was a surprise when the coaching staff, led by 37-year head coach Carolyn Condit, offered her a scholarship.
That's partially due to her rise throughout the last six months. Even after a winter club season in which Koenig was forced to sit out with an injury, Koenig utilized the two-month high school season to launch herself into view of Division I programs.
She was part of the starting rotation at middle hitter for a team that spent a large part of the year ranked No. 2 in Class AAA and didn't lose a set en route to a third consecutive Big 9 Conference title, but was upset in the Section 1AAA semifinals by Lakeville South in five sets.
"If freshman year someone told me I would have the opportunity to play D1, I would have never believed them," Koenig said. "I think this high school season, our team being ranked high and doing well in tournaments — having just such a good team surrounding me, supporting me and such great coaching — it allowed me to make a jump in my skill level during the fall. I'm super grateful for that."
That talented supporting cast last year included a pair of college-bound seniors — outside hitter/defensive specialist Bronwyn Timperley will play at Division I Northern Colorado and setter Lida King will venture to Division III Johns Hopkins.
Also on that team were junior libero Emma Torstenson, who is committed to play at Division I Colorado, and junior outside hitter Rachel Wieber, who is committed to play at Division I Southern Utah. Junior outside hitter Megan Reilly, who was an honorable mention to last year's Class AAA all-state team, has yet to make a college commitment but is fielding interest from a number of schools.
"I just think it's weird, because in small towns like Northfield there aren't usually a lot of people who get this kind of opportunity," Koenig said. "The fact we have so many on one team get the opportunity to play at that level is just crazy. The main reason I even started playing volleyball and got really into it was I was following what my friends did. They really motivated me to be the best I could be, so it's super fun to see them all have success in it, too."