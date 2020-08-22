East Grand Forks didn't know any better.
It had been burned three times Saturday by Northfield first baseman Aldon Severson, who had slapped a trio of RBI singles to that point. So, with a runner on second and two outs in the bottom of the eighth during the first round of the Class B state tournament in Shakopee, Severson was intentionally walked.
That brought up center fielder Tim Maus, who was hitless to that point. That was until he launched a first-pitch fastball over the wall in left field to help secure a 9-5 victory for Northfield, which advances to the tournament's second round at 7:30 p.m. Friday night back in Shakopee.
"I got down two strikes in my other two at-bats," Maus said. "I wasn't going to try to get down to two strikes again, so something early in the count I could hit and get a good swing on it."
"That's the beauty of the Knights lineup," Severson added. "One guy gets walked and everybody has confidence the next guy is going to come up with a big swing. Fortunately they put me on base and Tim came up with the big swing. (There) was never a doubt."
On top of Severson's three RBI singles and Maus' three-run home run, the Knights were helped by shortstop Thomas Meland's two hits, two runs and RBI and second baseman Jake Mathison's three runs scored.
That was enough to support starting pitcher Jon Ludwig, who fired seven innings and allowed four runs, seven hits and two walks while striking out a season-high 14 batters. Mathison then pitched the final two innings and allowed only a solo home run to garner a save.
After East Grand Forks snagged a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, Northfield quickly jumped in front 2-1 with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first thanks to an RBI single by Severson to score Mathison and an RBI fielder's choice from Maus to score Meland.
Severson picked up his second RBI single in the bottom of the second to score Mathison and provide the Knights with a 3-1 lead. East Grand Forks tied the game 3-3 in the top of the third, but Northfield took the lead for good in the bottom of the fourth with designated hitter Hunter Conrad coming home on a single from Mathison, Meland's RBI single and a third RBI single by Severson.
"Today was the best I've felt in quite a while," Severson said. "I'm seeing the ball well, putting good swings on it and not trying to do too much."
For Severson, Saturday was the second time this summer the first baseman collected three hits in a game and the first time all year he's driven in three runs in a game. The typical rock of Northfied's lineup has struggled this year compared to past production.
While his on-base percentage is still an impressive .411 after Saturday's game, his slugging percentage of .347 and batting average of .292 are both the lowest of his nine-year amateur baseball career.
"It always feels good to play well," Severson said. "First and foremost you always want the team to win, but when individually you play well it feels all the better. Hopefully, that's something we continue to do through the rest of the tournament. If Tim and I stay hot, we obviously know the rest of the lineup will help us out as well."
For Maus, meanwhile, Saturday continued a return to form after a down 2019. Last year, Maus' slugging percentage dipped to .373, but after Saturday his 2020 slugging percentage spiked to .507.
His four home runs and 23 RBIs both lead the team.
"When our middle of the order is going we're tough to beat," Maus said. "When our middle of the order gets going, that kind of fuels everything else."
The Knights will need both Maus and Severson next weekend, in addition to the returns of center fielder Scott Benjamin, second baseman Tommy McDonald and right fielder Ryan Torbenson — who all missed Saturday's game with prior engagements.
Northfield will likely be playing Chanhassen, which was leading St. Michael in its first-round game 6-2 in the sixth inning Friday night before rain postponed the remainder of the contest to Sunday night.
If Chanhassen holds on, the Knights will face John Straka, who limited the Knights to only three hits in a 2-0 victory in last year's state tournament.
"Just keep our approach simple and put the ball in play against him," Maus said. "He's obviously a really good pitcher, so just try to put good at-bats together and see what happens."