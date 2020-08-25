The feeling is mutual for everyone on the Northfield girls soccer team.
Yes, the Raiders would have liked to play a full season this year, and clashed against section and other non-conference opponents.
But an 11-game conference-only schedule is still far better than the alternative.
“There was a part of us that was getting ready to be disappointed and not have a season,” Northfield senior Celia Murphy-Pearson said. “It’s really great that we get to be able to have half our season. Even if it’s not full, it’s still something, which is really good.”
“It’s still nice to be able to get to play, play other teams and just be able to play the game,” senior Maddie Smisek added.
Murphy-Pearson and Smisek are both captains for Northfield this year, along with senior Mya Wesling.
Through the first week and a half of practice, those three and all the Raiders have been forced to meld new safety protocols with the typical features of early-fall practices.
“I’d say the big thing is when we’re on a break we have to stay 6 feet apart and put a mask on walking to the fields and walking to our cars,” Wesling said. “Other than that, it’s still been a great tryout.”
“We’ve been adjusting with all the new COVID-19 things,” Murphy-Pearson added. “I think for all of us it’s been the most different tryouts (have been), but it’s still a lot of the same stuff with running tests, practicing, getting to know everyone.”
Last year, Northfield finished the regular season 9-5-1, which was good enough for a tie for fourth place in the Big 9 Conference.
This year, one of the only available goals for the Raiders to strive for is to try and improve on that conference standing, since there is no set plan for a postseason.
“We were really disappointed by the shortening of (the schedule) and all that, but to even just have a season is amazing,” Wesling said. “I think we’re all so grateful to be able to play this season because football and volleyball were moved and we all feel so bad for them. Even if they do get to have their season it’s not the same with the fall energy, and we all appreciate that so much.”