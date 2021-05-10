The Raiders hosted a handful of the top teams in Minnesota on Thursday at Willingers Golf Club and snagged a fifth-place finish in the 8-team field that included three squads ranked in the top 10 of Class AAA.
Eden Prairie (344) took the title ahead of East Ridge (364), Wayzata (365) and Lakeville North (370). Northfield shot a 375 to edge Forest Lake (382), Woodbury (393) and Roseville (394).
Freshman Emerson Garlie led the way for the Raiders with an 85, which was good enough to tie for eighth place individually in a field that also included a few of the top individuals competing unattached.
Northfield next competes Thursday in a home quadrangular at Northfield Golf Club against Owatonna, Rochester Mayo and Albert Lea.