Ryan Will led the charge for the Raiders during Saturday's Big 9 Conference championships in Rochester, where the Northfield senior finished in fourth place in the No. 1 singles bracket.
After a first-round bye, Will dispatched his opponent from Mankato West 6-1, 6-3. Then, in the semifinals, Will lost to the eventual champion from Rochester Century 6-0, 6-1, before battling to a 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (8-6), 10-5 loss in the third-place match against an opponent from Rochester John Marshall.
Also winning a match for Northfield on Saturday was Anthony Amys-Roe, who won his first-round match in the No. 3 singles bracket 6-1, 6-2 against a Winona opponent, before he lost to the eventual champion from Rochester Century in the quarterfinals.
At No. 1 doubles, the duo of Tate Sand and Soren Richardson eased to a 6-0, 6-1 victory against the team from Faribault. In the quarterfinals, Sand and Richardson lost a three-set match against Winona 4-6, 6-2, 10-3.
At No. 2 doubles, Oscar Hanifl and Grant Bouvin won their first-round match against Red Wing 6-2, 7-6 (8-6) before losing 6-0, 6-0 to an Owatonna duo that finished third.
At No. 3 doubles, Joe Grant and Jackson Hessian cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win against the team from Albert Lea before losing 6-2, 6-2 against Rochester Mayo, the eventual first-place team.